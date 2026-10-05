Jun Hyun-moo Spills His Own Weight, Telling 74-kg Lee Joon, "We're About the Same Size" (This Is Hyunmoo Road)

[Sportschosun reporter Min-jung Cho] TV personality Jun Hyun-moo brought laughs during a trip to Vietnam by candidly revealing everything from his weight to his desire to be a "king."

The third episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s *This Is Hyunmoo Road*, which aired on the 4th, followed Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Joon as they traveled to Hue, Vietnam's former capital.

That day, the two traveled four hours by train from Da Nang and arrived in Hue. Jun Hyun-moo said, "I booked an incredible place to stay. They turned the place where kings once held audiences into a hotel," and led Lee Joon to a building constructed in 1802.

Upon arriving at the accommodation, Jun Hyun-moo witnessed a memorial rite commemorating the day Hue's imperial capital fell during French colonial rule. After hearing an employee's explanation, he drew attention by joining the ceremony, saying, "We have a history of colonial rule too, don't we?"

Later, Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Joon put on traditional outfits and visited Hue Imperial City. In particular, Jun Hyun-moo showed an unusual commitment to the "king" concept as he chose a king's outfit and repeatedly exclaimed, "King, king."

While riding a cyclo to Hue Imperial City, the conversation unexpectedly turned to their weights. When Jun Hyun-moo asked Lee Joon's weight to determine the riders' combined weight, Lee Joon replied, "I'm currently 74 kg." Jun Hyun-moo immediately responded, "You're about my size," indirectly revealing his own weight and prompting laughter.

Jun Hyun-moo's candid remarks did not end there. As they toured Hue Imperial City, Lee Joon asked, "Would you become a king if you were born again?" Jun Hyun-moo answered without hesitation, "Of course. A pacifist king," drawing attention.

Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Joon also kept up their bickering chemistry throughout the trip. He delivered a blunt comment to Lee Joon, who kept wearing the same clothes: "Change your clothes. Just looking at you makes me itch." Lee Joon pushed back, saying, "These are my favorite clothes."

Spontaneous moments in Vietnam added to the fun. While walking the streets early one morning, Jun Hyun-moo spotted an advertisement featuring Bae Suzy on a roadside billboard. He shouted, "I just saw something shocking. Suzy!" and excitedly greeted her, sending Lee Joon into fits of laughter.

Jun Hyun-moo could not hide his surprise when locals recognized Lee Joon. After seeing a local ask Lee Joon for a photo, he asked, "How do you know Lee Joon?" and realized just how widely known Lee Joon was internationally.

The two wrapped up their trip by enjoying Hue's local food and nightlife and taking a duck-boat ride. As they watched the sunset over the Perfume River, Jun Hyun-moo asked Lee Joon, "Aren't I a good travel companion?" Lee Joon replied, "A 10 and then some," adding to the warm atmosphere.

At the end of the broadcast, a preview showed Jun Hyun-moo setting off on a trip to Japan with actor Kim Nam-gil, raising expectations for their next journey.

Meanwhile, MBN's *This Is Hyunmoo Road* airs every Sunday at 10:30 p.m.

Reporter Min-jung Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.