Season 32 Divorcee Young-soo Loses 9kg—and Gains Confidence Too? He Grabs Her Hand After Just 3 Hours (Contract Marriage)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Choi Jung Hyun, the second groom on Contract Marriage, reveals a more serious desire to marry along with a changed appearance after losing 9 kg.

The second episode of KBS Joy and MBC every1's Contract Marriage, airing on the 5th, will feature certified public accountant Choi Jung Hyun, a graduate of Yonsei University's Department of Economics, as the second groom.

Choi Jung Hyun, who stands 187 cm tall, captures attention as he appears having lost 9 kg for a body-profile photo shoot. He also says his attitude toward marriage has changed along with his noticeably slimmer appearance.

Ahead of meeting a new partner, Choi Jung Hyun candidly shares his feelings, saying, "I'm a little desperate. I've become more serious." He then expresses his hopes and earnest desire for this meeting, saying, "If the emotional connection continues, maybe we could actually get married."

After much deliberation, Choi Jung Hyun chose Contract Marriage and showed an active attitude as soon as he met his new bride. He repeatedly exclaimed, "She's so beautiful," before grabbing the bride's hand just three hours after meeting her and quickly growing closer to her.

The production team also stated, "A new bride appears before Choi Jung Hyun, who has changed noticeably in both body and mind," adding, "Please look forward to finding out which bride captured Choi Jung Hyun's heart, as he showed such an active side that he even held her hand just three hours after meeting her."

The episode will also reveal the MCs' candid thoughts on Contract Marriage.

HYOYEON said, "Marriage is something people do because they truly love each other, so I don't understand a contract marriage without love." Ahn Jung-hwan agreed, saying, "I'm still not used to it either. We need more time to adjust."

Lee Chae-young offered a different perspective, noting that the process leading to marriage can be complicated. "Given that, I don't think it would be so bad to get married first this way," she said.

Ahn Jung-hwan then made a surprise proposal to the unmarried HYOYEON and Lee Chae-young, saying, "Personally, if the show does well, I think it would be nice if the two of you tried a contract marriage," causing a stir on set.

Meanwhile, Contract Marriage is an observational reality show that allows men and women who want to marry to experience married life in advance through a contract and assess their chances of actual marriage and their partnership. It airs every Monday at 10:30 p.m.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.