'Original Idol' Moon Hee-joon Even Bleached His Hair... 'Everyone Burst into Tears' at H.O.T. Fan Meeting ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

Photo courtesy of SBS

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] 'Original idol' Moon Hee-joon will reunite with fans in an emotional reunion for the first time in 10 years to mark the 30th anniversary of H.O.T.'s debut.

The Tuesday, the 6th, episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny' will feature, for the first time, the H.O.T. 30th-anniversary fan meeting of 'legendary idol' Moon Hee-joon.

A recent recording of SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2' showed Moon Hee-joon, the leader of H.O.T., celebrating the 30th anniversary of the group's debut. After debuting in 1996, H.O.T. became a phenomenon and earned Moon the nickname 'the idol of teenagers,' drawing the studio's attention.

In keeping with his spectacular fame, fans covered the Gangnam area and Myeong-dong with giant billboards and even held a 30th-anniversary fan meeting, staging an event of overwhelming scale. Moon Hee-joon also surprised everyone by revealing his feelings, saying, "In fact, it has been 10 years since I last met fans like this." The 'legendary idol' Moon Hee-joon's H.O.T. 30th-anniversary fan meeting will be revealed for the first time on the show.

Because it was a fan meeting celebrating the 30th anniversary of H.O.T.'s debut, Moon Hee-joon prepared a variety of events to show his special affection for his fans. In particular, when an extraordinary special guest appeared to the opening notes of 'Candy,' the megahit that marked the beginning of H.O.T.'s heyday, the excitement at the venue reached its peak.

The venue quickly turned into a sea of tears during the unprecedented performance that had never been seen anywhere else. Even the studio erupted, saying, "It feels like everyone has gone back 30 years," and, "How did they come up with an idea like that?" Viewers are eager to find out who the extraordinary special guest was that turned the 30th-anniversary fan meeting into a 'collective breakdown in tears.'

The identity of the extraordinary guest at Moon Hee-joon's 'H.O.T. 30th-Anniversary Fan Meeting,' which will be revealed for the first time on television, will be disclosed on SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2' at 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the 6th.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.