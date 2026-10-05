'The Ordinary Jackpot' Leads TVING's Weekend Subscription Contribution for 3 Straight Weeks... Can Lee Joon-hyuk Turn Crisis into Opportunity?

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jo Ji-young] Attention is focused on whether Gong Eun-tae, who is facing a crisis, can find a breakthrough amid a series of mistakes.

Episodes 7 and 8 of the TVING original series 'The Ordinary Jackpot,' directed and written by Yoon Young-bin and released on the 1st, showed Gong Eun-tae (played by Lee Joon-hyuk) repeatedly experiencing setbacks in a reality that was not going as he had hoped. Hongseong was plunged into crisis by Jeong Seon-hyeok (played by Oh Dae-hwan), who returned with even greater ambitions. The appearance of Martina (played by Yoon Se-ah), Mantova's representative, with Hongseong's fate hanging in the balance, left viewers wondering what would happen next.

Viewer response to 'The Ordinary Jackpot' has also been strong. The series has not only ranked No. 1 in weekend subscription contribution on TVING for three consecutive weeks, but has also risen to the top spot in weekly subscription contribution, continuing to receive a positive response in its fourth week after release.

That day, Gong Eun-tae ran into trouble over an audit issue that was difficult to resolve. Although he suspected a side agreement, uncovering the truth was not easy, and he faced legal limits that prevented him from taking action beyond issuing a warning. However, Jang Hyang-eun (played by Baek Ye-in) traced a flow of money that was not easily revealed within the bounds of the law and secured crucial testimony, giving them a lead in solving the case. Still, those involved were left with mixed feelings after discovering a colleague's embarrassing misconduct and facing a bitter aftermath.

More mistakes followed, some of which could not be undone. Gong Eun-tae failed to notice Jeong Seon-hyeok's scheme hidden in the item he had reported. Jang Gyeong-cheol (played by Lee Hyun-kyun) warned him that he could have become an "honest but incompetent guy" and advised him to pace himself, delivering a painful reality check. Gong Eun-tae's consideration for contract worker Lee Ji-hye (played by Ha Yul-ri) also produced an unexpected result. Lee Ji-hye said she was grateful that her teammates cared about the situation of a "contract worker," but that such moments instead made her keenly aware of her position, prompting Gong Eun-tae to reflect. After gaining the good fortune of the "lottery" and taking a step back, Gong Eun-tae could see things more clearly, and when everything began to go smoothly, it seemed as if his entire world had changed. Yet the painful reality was that nothing had changed for him, either as a colleague or as a team leader.

To make matters worse, Gong Eun-tae's good intentions came back to hurt him. Jeong Seon-hyeok returned to Korea after completing a merger with CGM, North America's leading brand controller. Jeong Seon-hyeok wanted to leave a place where he was not properly treated and prove his value through money, but Gong Eun-tae stood by his principles, saying, "If the value is the same but they are willing to pay more, you have to be suspicious." However, as CGM pursued an aggressive strategy, brands began terminating their contracts with Hongseong, even paying penalties to do so. Hongseong quickly lost the upper hand in negotiations and was reduced to the weaker party. Tensions also rose within Hongseong as employees began considering moves to CGM.

Even amid the crisis, Sales Team 5 found a breakthrough that could change the market landscape. CGM's push to expand its market dominance at any cost was driven by a hidden goal: entering the Chinese market. While Hongseong publicly pretended to hold out by continuing to profit from cancellation fees, it began preparing internally to persuade Mantova, a brand capable of standing up to CGM. The strategy was to use the massive global brand Mantova to gain an early foothold in the Chinese market. As Yang Jun-ho (played by Seo Hyun-woo) warned, "The power dynamics in this business are always changing," drawing attention to the opportunity for a reversal that could turn the tables.

At the end of the broadcast, Martina, Mantova's representative, appeared, followed by Sponza's warning that "It won't be easy." This pushed anticipation for the next chapter, which will determine Hongseong's fate, to a fever pitch.

Episodes 9 and 10 of 'The Ordinary Jackpot' will be released exclusively in advance on TVING at 6 p.m. on the 8th. On tvN, episodes 7 and 8 will air back-to-back today, the 5th, starting at 8:10 p.m.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.