"54-year-old" Yoo Jae-suk finally speaks informally to "53-year-old" Yoo Jae-myung, then gets flustered after saying, "Jae-myung, eat up"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk draws laughs as he struggles to hide his awkwardness while attempting to speak informally to actor Yoo Jae-myung.

On the episode of the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show "Whenever Possible," airing on the 6th, actors Yoo Jae-myung and Lee Sun-bin will join MCs Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok as special guests, visiting the Cheonan area in South Chungcheong Province.

In a preview released ahead of the broadcast, Yoo Jae-suk asked Yoo Jae-myung, "You're younger than me, right?" Yoo Jae-myung replied, "I'm one year younger," and Yoo Jae-suk followed up, "You were born in 1973, right?"

After learning that Yoo Jae-myung, born in 1973, is one year younger than Yoo Jae-suk, who was born in 1972, Yoo Jae-suk immediately tried speaking informally. He told Yoo Jae-myung, "Jae-myung, eat up" and "Thanks, Jae-myung," attempting to act like an older brother.

Yet Yoo Jae-suk himself seemed more awkward calling Yoo Jae-myung by his first name. He said, "I keep finding it hard to call you this way..." and drew laughs by showing that he could not easily adjust. For Yoo Jae-suk, it was also unfamiliar to treat Yoo Jae-myung, who has made a strong impression through his typically weighty acting, as a younger "brother" just one year his junior.

Born in 1973, Yoo Jae-myung is one year younger than Yoo Jae-suk. Yoo Yeon-seok, who was with them, also reacted with surprise upon hearing the age gap.

Yoo Jae-suk also revealed his busy filming schedule on the episode. After meeting Yoo Yeon-seok at a park in Cheonan, Yoo Jae-suk confessed, "I was out filming yesterday," adding, "I have outdoor shoots every day from Monday through Friday."

Yoo Jae-suk's packed schedule has drawn even more attention because he canceled filming for "Whenever Possible," on the day of the shoot last month due to cold-and-flu symptoms and a high fever. It was reportedly the first time since his debut in 1991 that Yoo Jae-suk had canceled same-day recording for health reasons.

After recovering and returning to the set, Yoo Jae-suk personally revealed that he spends most of the week filming outdoors, showing that he continues to work tirelessly.

Meanwhile, Lee Sun-bin, whose hometown is Cheonan, will also appear on the episode. Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Yoo Jae-myung and Lee Sun-bin will travel around Cheonan, meet local residents and take on missions.

"Whenever Possible," will air at 9 p.m. on the 6th.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.