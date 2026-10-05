Kim Hyang-gi Emerges as the Nation’s New First Love... A Coming-of-Age Romance That Makes Hearts Flutter

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] Kim Hyang-gi has emerged as the nation’s new first love.

In episodes 5 and 6 of JTBC’s Saturday-Sunday drama Fly High Butterfly, which aired on the 3rd and 4th, Kim Hyang-gi played Ki-ppeum, an intern at the Fly High Butterfly salon. She naturally portrayed the character’s shifting emotions as her relationship with Mu-yeol (Park Jung-woo) developed.

In these episodes, Kim Hyang-gi portrayed Ki-ppeum’s clumsy yet endearing behavior as she fell in love and wanted to confirm Mu-yeol’s true feelings. She launched a jealousy scheme and even lied to Mu-yeol by saying she did not like him. However, as soon as she heard his sincere confession that he liked her, she immediately admitted, "What I just said was a lie," skillfully expressing Ki-ppeum’s emotional transformation and her true feelings.

After becoming Mu-yeol’s girlfriend, she especially revealed the bright, carefree side of a woman in love, breaking free from her formerly timid and gloomy self. Kim Hyang-gi delicately conveyed Ki-ppeum’s excitement, which was so intense that she thought it had been a dream until the next day, while naturally capturing the character’s innocence and awkwardness in her first relationship.

Kim Hyang-gi’s portrayal of Ki-ppeum’s inner emotions also stood out. Ki-ppeum honestly confessed to Mu-yeol, "I thought only of Mu-yeol’s hand for two hours straight," while admitting that she was afraid, saying, "I might come to like you too much all at once." Her concern about being inexperienced in relationships further highlighted the character’s complex emotional journey, in which excitement and anxiety intersected.

After being drawn to Mu-yeol’s warm nature, Ki-ppeum approached him first and revealed the mindset of someone beginning to fall in love by openly expressing even her jealousy. Kim Hyang-gi delicately captured the emotional progression leading to their shy first kiss, portraying with greater depth the growth of a hesitant character who gradually learns to express her feelings honestly.

Kim Hyang-gi’s broader and deeper acting skills drew viewers deeply into the story. She finely portrayed the characters’ wide range of emotions, from the courage to launch a mutual romance and the joy of their feelings finally meeting to the excitement and anxiety of being in love, enriching each moment with emotional depth.

Her mature performance has not only made the character more three-dimensional but is also bringing to life an intriguing coming-of-age romance unique to Fly High Butterfly. Expectations are mounting over how Kim Hyang-gi will continue to captivate viewers with laughter and empathy in the remaining episodes.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.