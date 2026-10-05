'I Live Alone' Finds Another One-of-a-Kind Talent—What Kind of Life Has Min Kim Been Living?

Screenshot from 'I Live Alone'

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] 'I Live Alone' has once again discovered an extraordinary Rainbow member. From actor Min Kim's unpredictable "naturalist life" in Dongducheon to Yuri's rejuvenating everyday life after returning to Jeju, the show delivered both laughter and romance, recording a peak viewership rating of 8.4%.

The episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'I Live Alone' that aired on the 2nd featured the daily life of scene-stealing actor Min Kim, who exuded a commanding aura.

According to Nielsen Korea, the episode's household rating was 6.3% in the Seoul metropolitan area, ranking first among all Friday programs. Its 20–54 rating, a key indicator of channel competitiveness that reflects changes in the media consumption environment, also ranked first among all Friday programs at 3.4%.

The "Best Minute" showed Min Kim transforming into a hapkido instructor. He displayed a strict and charismatic side, but let his guard down in front of the adorable children and flashed a broad, toothy smile, revealing his contrasting charm. The rating soared to a peak of 8.4%.

A 28-year veteran, Min Kim showcased a life of freedom and romance in an old house that was more than 90 years old. The exotic interior(?) made it difficult to tell which country he was in, while his unpredictable daily routine prompted Code Kunst to marvel, "He seems too big a person for us to contain."

He ran a generator to produce electricity, tore into an entire baguette, repaired a damaged floor with cement, and took on rough, hands-on woodworking and martial arts training. Nothing about his day was predictable. Min Kim said, "I think we're happier when things are a little lacking," adding, "It's fun filling in what's missing, isn't it?" He demonstrated an attitude toward life that embraced freedom and ease even in seemingly uncomfortable circumstances.

This attitude could also be seen in the story of Min Kim's life. After working in construction, he applied to an overseas company and said he spent about eight years living abroad in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia to learn languages.

He explained that he learned acting while gaining various experiences during that time. He also drew attention by revealing that he had been taught by a mentor renowned for French clown theater. Having studied various martial arts since childhood and holding a combined rank of 10 dan, he went to a hapkido dojo to properly learn breakfall techniques. He eventually earned instructor certification and continues to work as a hapkido instructor.

Min Kim shared his life motto, "Make today great," saying, "It's not being handsome that makes me cool; it's the time I've spent. It's about living a life in which I pursue what I want and do it well so I have no regrets." Code Kunst said, "As someone who creates, I felt a little embarrassed because he lives his life as art," adding that he had been deeply inspired by Min Kim's everyday life.

Jeong Bit, reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.