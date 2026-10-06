Baek Jin Kyung's 'Engineering Nerd' Date Hits 1 Million Views... "John Left, Kevin Arrived"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] 'Honorary Brit' Baek Jin Kyung met American engineering nerd Kevin as her new date following her (?) split from American football hunk John. The absurd blind-date skit featuring two polar-opposite characters surpassed one million views just one day after its release, delivering another acting tour de force.

A new video depicting a date between American engineering student Kevin and British chav girl Cindy was recently uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Honorary Brit world.'

Previously, singer John Park appeared as American football hunk 'John' and performed a romantic role-play with Baek Jin Kyung. This time, however, a character at the opposite extreme took the stage: Kevin, a quintessential engineering nerd with glasses, somewhat awkward fashion and a hobby of building computers.

As before, Baek Jin Kyung transformed into Cindy, an outspoken British chav girl.

The two were at odds from the moment they met. Cindy bluntly evaluated everything from Kevin's clothes and glasses to his hobbies, while Kevin was flustered but unable to hide his interest in her.

The contrast between the two, who seemed unlikely to hit it off, became the main source of laughter.

The atmosphere grew even more heated once they started playing a game. Both unexpectedly showed intense competitive spirit and bickered as they refused to be outdone. Their awkward first meeting soon turned into childish arguments and competition.

The video also featured a series of scenes built around the linguistic and cultural differences between Britain and the United States. Kevin failed to understand some of Cindy's British expressions, while the two repeatedly clashed over how they referred to food and drinks.

Toward the end of the date, they checked the photos on each other's phones and faced a crisis when their past dating histories were exposed.

Still, the two patched things up as if the past was simply the past. They ultimately decided to go shopping together, bringing the date to an unexpected happy ending.

The response was particularly explosive after the video was released. It surpassed one million views in a single day, while thousands of comments flooded in.

Viewers also enjoyed comparing the previous John–Cindy pairing with the newly introduced Kevin–Cindy duo.

Comments such as "At last, Kim Sung Yoon has found a proper comedy partner," "Why is Kevin so good at acting?" "Please keep filming with Kevin," and "The American engineering student character is so realistic" poured in, praising the new character's performance and the chemistry between the two. Kevin's scenes batting back Cindy's unfiltered attacks despite his clumsy demeanor were especially well received, prompting a flood of requests for a sequel.

'Honorary Brit' Baek Jin Kyung also could not hide her surprise at the unexpectedly explosive response.

When the video approached one million views just one day after its release, Baek Jin Kyung said, "Honestly, I'm feeling a bit of catharsis right now." She continued, "I took aim at my friends with my sense of humor, and now that it has hit the mark, I have goosebumps all over," adding, "How do you match my sense of humor so perfectly? Thank you so much." She then teased, "I'll cook up plenty more like this," raising expectations for follow-up content with Kevin and other new situational skits.

Baek Jin Kyung said she handles the planning, editing and captions herself, and also thanked the production team for bringing to life the distinctive camera movements she wanted.

Last August, Baek Jin Kyung and John Park attracted attention with a video based on the concept 'American Hunk John, British Chav Cindy.' The two effortlessly portrayed everything from differences between American and British English to a childish battle of nerves over a board game, displaying comic chemistry reminiscent of a real couple.

This time, the counterpart changed from a perfect American hunk to an awkward engineering nerd. Changing just one character created a different kind of chemistry, and the culture-clash skits characteristic of 'Honorary Brit' once again struck a chord.

Cho Min-jung, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.