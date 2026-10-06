Jang Hang-jun, Has He Already Won at the Oscars? Teams Up with Song Eun-i and Kim Poong for a Secret Audition ("Master Jang Hang-jun")

Photo courtesy of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Jang Hang-jun is forming a "master" crew with Song Eun-i and Kim Poong to cast top actors.

SBS's new variety show "Master Jang Hang-jun," premiering on the 15th, is a cinematic talk show in which Jang Hang-jun holds a secret audition to cast a top actor for his autobiographical film, "Master Jang Hang-jun." The show promises a playful push-and-pull as Jang Hang-jun and the stars negotiate the casting.

A three-person poster released ahead of the premiere features Jang Hang-jun, Song Eun-i and Kim Poong standing side by side. Dressed in tuxedos, the three smile brightly while holding a golden trophy. Looking as though they have already taken home the Oscars trophy, they capture the uniquely cheerful atmosphere of "Master Jang Hang-jun."

The lineup of the so-called "master" crew, assembled around Jang Hang-jun, is also turning heads. Song Eun-i, Jang Hang-jun's longtime partner and a production company head, and Kim Poong, an unpredictable assistant director, each stand by his side. Having worked together for years, the three are set to lead the program with their signature wit and playful chemistry.

Top actors seeking roles in Jang Hang-jun's next project will join the show in each episode. To win the "master's" approval, they will share candid stories and engage in a fierce push-and-pull with Jang Hang-jun over the casting, promising plenty of fresh laughs.

SBS's new cinematic talk-variety show "Master Jang Hang-jun," starring Jang Hang-jun, Song Eun-i and Kim Poong, premieres at 9 p.m. on the 15th.

Jung Bit, Reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.