Yuk Jun-seo’s Pants Even Get Pulled Off... Pani Bottle: "‘Deadly Tag’ Is Much More Fun Than ‘Bloody Game’"

Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company Korea

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Pani Bottle offered an unfiltered opinion.

Disney+’s original variety show ‘Deadly Tag’ is an extreme chase-survival program that combines dopamine-fueled pursuits with psychological warfare involving hidden taggers. The show has drawn attention as the latest work by producer-director Hyun Jung-wan, who earned the title ‘Survival G.O.A.T.’ through ‘Bloody Game.’ After premiering on Sept. 30, ‘Deadly Tag’ won praise for its raw thrills and taut tension, establishing itself as a game-changer in the survival entertainment genre.

Commentary videos featuring the cast, released through YouTube channels such as ‘Anything Bottle’ and ‘Undonghaneun J, featuring Jang Eun-sil,’ have also drawn an enthusiastic response since the main episodes were released. In particular, Seo Chulgu, a ‘survival expert,’ made a surprise appearance on the commentary for Episodes 1–4 on the ‘Anything Bottle’ channel, sharing fascinating behind-the-scenes stories.

Pani Bottle said, "I have appeared in three survival shows so far. Personally, the game itself was much more fun in ‘Deadly Tag’ than in ‘Bloody Game.’" He drew attention with his forthright opinion. He also revealed that he had played board games, tackled escape rooms and even taken parkour lessons before filming, then elicited laughter by lamenting, "In the end, I never had a chance to use parkour."

Jang Eun-sil joked, "As soon as I arrived to film, they tied me up. I was a little angry." She then testified to the show’s extreme survival difficulty, saying, "In a word, ‘Deadly Tag’ was harder than ‘Physical: 100.’" Ji Ji-won also shared a playful complaint: "At every pre-production meeting, I named Park Ji-min as the person I wanted most to avoid, but she was there as soon as I opened my eyes. I think Hyun Jung-wan did that on purpose. It was brutal."

Reactions to the show’s most talked-about scenes continued. After watching the viral ‘Malwang vs. Yuk Jun-seo showdown,’ Seo Chulgu was left speechless and asked, "Is Yuk Jun-seo with Interpol?" Yang Da Il, who was responsible for the unexpected ‘Yuk Jun-seo pants-removal scene,’ explained, "I was trying to help, but I ended up pulling his pants off too. I quietly ran away because I thought saying I was sorry would only make things worse." His explanation sent the studio into laughter.

Seo Chulgu, who has reached the highest level of survival-show experience, also gave ‘Deadly Tag’ a thumbs-up. "You can see Hyun Jung-wan’s distinctive style. It looks great," he said. He added, "As soon as I saw the first round, ‘Cops and Robbers,’ I was completely immersed because it delivered a scene on an entirely different level." He went on to praise the show, saying, "The balance of physical ability, intellect and psychology is excellent. It isn’t enough to simply be good at running. I think this could become a new genre of survival entertainment."

The Disney+ original variety show has fueled buzz beyond the main episodes and into the surrounding conversation. Episodes 5 and 6 will be released worldwide on Disney+ on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.