Park Bo-kyung Is Indeed the Secret Weapon of "The Ordinary Jackpot"... Her "Striking Presence" as a Unicorn Boss

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Park Bo-kyung has captivated viewers at home with her "boss appeal," offering comfort to office workers everywhere.

In Episodes 7 and 8 of TVING's original series "The Ordinary Jackpot," Hongseong faced one crisis after another as corruption in Sales Division 2 came to light and global company CGM entered the Korean market. Park Bo-kyung, who plays Park Hyun-suk, the head of Sales Division 1, portrayed her as a senior colleague who holds a junior accountable without abandoning them, a leader who stands by her convictions even before her superiors for the sake of the organization, and a mother who feels sorry for failing to keep a promise to her daughter.

Earlier, Park Hyun-suk recognized an employee's hidden contributions and demanded that Gong Eun-tae (Lee Joon-hyuk) take on the responsibility and attitude appropriate to his performance. This time, she faced the responsibility she herself had to bear. Her story grew more layered as she grappled with remorse as a senior colleague who had mentored a junior, the burden of leading the organization, and guilt toward her family.

In Episode 7, after corruption in Sales Division 2 was exposed, Park Hyun-suk accepted Executive Director Gu's order to handle all approval requests from the division as well. Even though she had to manage not only her own department but also the organization where the problems had surfaced, she accepted responsibility with brief, clear answers and kept her composure.

Later, while sharing coffee with Department Head Choi, who had once been her subordinate, her firmness and affection emerged together. Park Hyun-suk acknowledged the reality, saying, "My regret came too late," while also considering the junior colleague's circumstances—how economic pressure and comparisons with those around him may have left him vulnerable to temptation. Still, she made clear that understanding his circumstances could not excuse his wrongdoing.

Behind the words, "You did wrong, so you have to face the consequences," lay complicated feelings for her junior colleague. Comparing him to a parent whose child has done wrong, she conveyed that she still cared for him, while also wondering whether she had taught him incorrectly. She did not stop at pointing out his mistake; she also reflected on her own role as a senior colleague.

At the end, she said, "I just wanted to have a cup of coffee here with you, like we used to," and asked him to let her know once his future was decided. She added that he should tell her if he needed help. Her willingness to hold him clearly accountable while refusing to turn her back on someone she had worked with for years revealed the warmth beneath Department Head Park's strictness.

Episode 8 brought her qualities as a leader who makes decisions in a crisis into sharper focus. As CGM's offensive led brands and retailers to defect one after another, Park Hyun-suk ordered her team to assess the changing deal terms, the size of the penalties, and the expected impact on sales. After reviewing the breakthrough proposed by Gong Eun-tae and Sales Team 5, she made the bold decision to pull out of stores demanding contract renewals and collect the penalties.

Her standards remained clear as she tasked Gong Eun-tae with persuading Sponza of Mantova. When he answered, "I'll try," she shot back, "That won't do," revealing the level of responsibility required when the company's survival was at stake. Although she accepted her employees' strategy, Park Hyun-suk demanded a definite commitment to execution, heightening the tension.

She also continued to show a careful eye for her employees. By calling meeting attendees Park Gi-tae and Lee Ji-hye by name and urging them to maintain security, Park Hyun-suk showed that she kept an eye on employees regardless of rank. When the two were surprised that she knew their names, Yang Jun-ho (Seo Hyun-woo) said the department head probably knew them better than they knew themselves.

She stood by the necessary judgment even before Executive Director Gu. Pressed for a response to the contract cancellations and store withdrawals, Park Hyun-suk replied, "We have a plan," but postponed reporting the specifics of the strategy. She had judged that Executive Director Gu could also be approached, as a rival company was trying to make contact with someone inside Hongseong.

It was a choice that accurately recognized Executive Director Gu's influence in the industry while making no exceptions on security. After demanding that her employees take responsibility for execution, Park Hyun-suk also shouldered the burden of explaining the decision to her superiors. The principles she upheld before her junior colleagues carried over into the conviction she showed before her boss, making her leadership even more distinct.

Another side of Park Hyun-suk, who kept the company steady, emerged in the post-credits scene of Episode 8. On her way home, she received a call from Gong Eun-tae and entered a U-turn lane to return to the office. On the passenger seat were a cake and a small gift she had prepared for her daughter's birthday. She had valued and prepared for time with her family, but an urgent work matter made it difficult to keep her promise.

When her daughter heard that she might be late, she expressed her disappointment, and Park Hyun-suk apologized. At work, she could sum up a situation and make decisions with a few words, but she could not change her daughter's feelings as she wished. After the call ended, she sighed and turned the car around, capturing the reality of wanting to fulfill her responsibilities both at work and at home but being unable to make everything go as planned.

Comments on TVING's official YouTube video featuring the scene expressed empathy with the fact that she is a department head at work but a mother raising a daughter at home. Some viewers reflected on the sacrifices she must have made to reach her current position, while others discussed, through their own experiences, how difficult it is to protect both work and family.

Reactions that directly highlighted Park Bo-kyung's acting choices also drew attention. Comments noting that her voice changed when she spoke at work versus when she talked to her daughter showed that her firmness in handling work and her caution in explaining the situation to her family came across as different emotions. Others pointed to the character's three-dimensionality in embodying both a mother and an office worker.

Viewers also expressed understanding of the daughter's disappointment. Comments recalled their own childhoods waiting for busy parents or empathized with the daughter's disappointment when her expectation of spending her birthday evening with her mother was dashed. Responses that viewed the mother's responsibility and the daughter's waiting through the lens of their own experiences showed that the scene prompted viewers to consider the different feelings within a family.

Park Bo-kyung portrayed Park Hyun-suk as a multidimensional character, capturing everything from the firmness of a boss who upholds her principles to the remorse and guilt she feels within her relationships. As her affection for her junior colleague, decisions for the organization, and apologies to her family unfolded, Department Head Park's charisma gained greater human depth.

A leader who wants to protect both her company and its people, and a mother who also wants to keep her promises to her family. Park Bo-kyung is building a character that working mothers and other employees struggling to balance work and family can relate to, portraying moments when these desires cannot coexist as she wishes.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.