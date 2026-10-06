Autumn Romance Queen Steps Into the Spotlight... 'Love Doctor' Kim So-hyun Embodies Youth Romance

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young] Actress Kim So-hyun has shown the essence of autumn romance, proving her strength as a melodrama queen.

The ENA Monday-Tuesday drama 'Love Doctor,' which premiered on the 5th and was written by Min Hyo-jung and directed by Ahn Pan-seok, follows Park Min-jae (Choo Young-woo), a doctoral student who was a competitive swimmer in high school but lost one leg to illness, and Yoo-jin Lim (played by Kim So-hyun), a master's student who wanders after losing sight of her career path before embarking on a new one. Kim So-hyun, who plays Yoo-jin Lim, drives the story with her honest and proactive charm.

Yoo-jin faces the very real dilemma of choosing between graduate school and employment as graduation approaches. At an appreciation reception hosted by Professor Kang Mi-ran (Ryu Kyung-in), she witnesses her friend Jung Soo-bin (Park Ha-rang) being sexually harassed by senior student Kim Young-soo (Lee Sang-jin) and steps in without hesitation. However, she feels wronged when Mi-ran summons her and instead demands that she apologize to Young-soo. Yoo-jin then reveals her bold character by clearly standing her ground and refusing to compromise her principles.

Yoo-jin's growing excitement also captures attention. After she trips while running to catch a bus, Min-jae rushes over and carefully tends to her injuries, giving her a flutter of unexpected excitement. Later, she sneaks a glance at Min-jae's back as they ride the same bus and cannot take her eyes off him until he gets off, revealing the budding attraction of a first encounter and bringing smiles to viewers at home. After the sexual harassment incident at the reception brings her together with Min-jae again, Yoo-jin gradually begins to take notice of him as he helps and comforts her while they work to resolve the matter.

Kim So-hyun portrays Yoo-jin's diverse emotional journey, from the realistic struggles of a young woman experiencing the growing pains of adulthood to her fresh, innocent excitement over Min-jae. Having demonstrated her mastery of romance from the very first episode, she has heightened expectations for the story still to unfold.

Meanwhile, 'Love Doctor' airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. on ENA and is also available on Genie TV and Disney+.

Jo Ji-young, Reporter

soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.