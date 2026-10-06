"Manly Men's Way of Traveling" Kim Jong-kook: "Choo Sung-hoon Feels Like a Neighborhood Tough Guy"

Photo courtesy of SBS Plus and Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Bit] Kim Jong-kook showed off his chemistry with Choo Sung-hoon.

At an online press conference for SBS Plus and MBN's "Manly Men's Way of Traveling in Taiwan" on the 6th, Kim Jong-kook said, "Choo Sung-hoon has the vibe of a neighborhood tough guy."

SBS Plus and MBN's "Manly Men's Way of Traveling in Taiwan" is a raw and unfiltered travelogue featuring highly spontaneous men who follow their instincts. Choo Sung-hoon and Kim Jong-kook previously disarmed viewers with an unpredictable journey and playful bromance in "Manly Men's Way of Traveling in Kyushu." This time, they will embark on an even more thrilling spontaneous trip with new youngest member Zico.

Choo Sung-hoon and Kim Jong-kook have teamed up again for the Taiwan edition following "Manly Men's Way of Traveling in Kyushu," which ended in May. Choo Sung-hoon said, "Kim Jong-kook is incredibly easy to be around. Since I work out, there's a certain back-and-forth that comes from that." He continued, "He's my younger brother, but sometimes it doesn't feel like he's younger. At other times, because he knows so much, he looks like a senior."

He added, "Sometimes he gets a little annoying. That's why I think that back-and-forth will be fun this time too."

Kim Jong-kook responded, "There are times when Choo Sung-hoon gives off the vibe of a neighborhood tough guy. I like him even more when that side comes out." He added, "He really has the feel of a local tough older guy, so I feel comfortable around him too."

SBS Plus and MBN's "Manly Men's Way of Traveling—Taiwan Edition" will premiere on Tuesday the 6th at 9:40 p.m.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.