Choo Sung-hoon of 'Manly Men's Way of Traveling' Was Preparing for His Retirement Fight: "I Was Approached Before Making the Decision and Worked Out During the Trip"

Photo courtesy of SBS Plus and Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Choo Sung-hoon mentioned appearing on the program while preparing for his retirement fight.

At an online press conference for SBS Plus and MBN's 'Manly Men's Way of Traveling in Taiwan' on the 6th, Choo Sung-hoon said, "I was approached before deciding on my retirement fight," adding, "I also worked out from time to time during the trip."

SBS Plus and MBN's 'Manly Men's Way of Traveling in Taiwan' is a raw, unfiltered travelogue featuring extremely spontaneous men who follow their instincts and enjoy the journey. Choo Sung-hoon and Kim Jong-kook previously won viewers over with their unpredictable adventure and back-and-forth bromance on 'Manly Men's Way of Traveling in Kyushu.' They are now set to embark on an even more thrilling spontaneous trip with Zico, the new youngest member of the group.

Choo Sung-hoon joined the program while preparing for his retirement fight. He explained, "This offer came before I made that decision. There was some overlap, but when I told the production team that I wanted to work out during the trip, they worked it into the schedule."

He continued, "Thanks to that, I was able to work out during the trip," expressing his gratitude for the production team's consideration.

SBS Plus and MBN's 'Manly Men's Way of Traveling—Taiwan Edition' will premiere at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the 6th.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.