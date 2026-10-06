'Real Man's Way of Traveling' Zico: "I was treated like royalty as the youngest member... I tried to suppress my middle-aged-man side"

Photo courtesy of SBS Plus and MBN

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Zico shared his thoughts on joining the cast as the youngest member.

At an online press conference for SBS Plus and MBN's 'Real Man in Taiwan' on the 6th, Zico said, "I was treated exceptionally well, like royalty as the youngest member," adding, "I tried to suppress my middle-aged-man side from coming out."

SBS Plus and MBN's 'Real Man in Taiwan' is a raw travelogue featuring highly spontaneous men who follow their instincts. Choo Sung-hoon and Kim Jong-kook, who won viewers over with their unpredictable journey and playful bromance in 'The Real Man's Way of Traveling in Kyushu,' are set to embark on an even more thrilling improvised trip with their new youngest member, Zico.

Zico joined the cast for this season. Explaining how he felt about joining as the new youngest member, he said, "I felt no pressure at all. If anything, I was nervous and excited. The older guys are exactly as they seem. There is nothing fabricated about the people you see on screen compared with how they are in real life."

He added, "I was treated exceptionally well, like royalty as the youngest member."

He also said, "Rather than being looked after, being left alone is royal treatment for me," adding, "The older guys treated me so comfortably that I was able to enjoy myself without feeling awkward."

Asked what new side of himself he discovered during the trip, Zico said with a laugh, "I realized, 'I can be this clumsy, too.' And I think I'm more of a mess as a person than I expected. Nothing goes as planned. I thought I would be able to achieve things, but nothing worked out the way I wanted. I took everything seriously and tried hard, but the results were strange."

He continued, "You'll be able to see the real me beneath the real me, like peeling a tangerine," adding, "I've consciously suppressed my middle-aged-man side from coming out. I used to dress up and go out, but after appearing on this show, I became even less able to hold it back. I found myself talking to myself while organizing my luggage. I was surprised to find myself imitating Kim Jong-kook by adding vocal inflections."

SBS Plus and MBN's 'Real Man in Taiwan' premieres on Tuesday, the 6th, at 9:40 p.m.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.