"Manly Men's Way of Traveling": Kim Jong-kook and Choo Sung-hoon Say, "Zico Joined Us, and Sponsorships Came In, Too. Zico Is an Amazing Person"

Choo Sung-hoon, Zico and Kim Jong-kook (from left). Photo courtesy of SBS Plus and Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Kim Jong-kook and Choo Sung-hoon welcomed Zico's arrival.

At an online production presentation for SBS Plus and MBN's "Manly Men's Way of Traveling in Taiwan" on the 6th, Kim Jong-kook and Choo Sung-hoon said, "Zico joined us, and sponsorships came in, too," adding, "We already knew that Zico was an amazing person."

SBS Plus and MBN's "Manly Men's Way of Traveling in Taiwan" is a raw, unfiltered travelogue featuring highly spontaneous men who follow their instincts. Choo Sung-hoon and Kim Jong-kook previously disarmed viewers with an unpredictable journey and quick-fire banter in "Manly Men's Way of Traveling in Kyushu." Now, they are set to embark on an even more exhilarating impromptu trip with Zico, the newest and youngest member of the group.

Kim Jong-kook said, "It seems that Zico's joining helped us get sponsorships. A program can attract sponsorships when it's doing well." Choo Sung-hoon agreed, saying, "It feels completely different. That doesn't mean we're the type of people who put on airs."

Kim Jong-kook also said, "I could see that Zico was becoming more comfortable as time passed." Choo Sung-hoon added, "I didn't really think of myself as taking on the role of an older brother. It just felt like I had gained another cute younger brother. I knew Zico was an amazing person, but setting that aside, I approached him simply as a cute younger brother."

SBS Plus and MBN's "Manly Men's Way of Traveling—Taiwan Edition" will premiere on Tuesday, the 6th, at 9:40 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.