'The Manly Man's Way of Traveling': Kim Jong-kook says, "I'm newlywed, but I still look forward to leaving home"

Photo courtesy of SBS Plus and Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Singer Kim Jong-kook turned the press conference into a sea of laughter with his witty remarks, including a reference to being newlywed.

At the online press conference for SBS Plus and MBN's 'The Manly Man's Way of Traveling in Taiwan' on the 6th, Kim Jong-kook said, "I'm newlywed, but beyond simply leaving home, I look forward to going to meet Choo Sung-hoon."

SBS Plus and MBN's 'The Manly Man's Way of Traveling in Taiwan' is a raw travelogue featuring extremely spontaneous men who follow their instincts. Choo Sung-hoon and Kim Jong-kook, who disarmed viewers with unpredictable journeys and banter-filled bromance in the previous 'The Manly Man's Way of Traveling in Kyushu,' will embark on an even more thrilling impromptu trip with Zico, the show's new youngest member.

Speaking about the special appeal of traveling with Choo Sung-hoon, Kim Jong-kook said, "I've done a lot of variety shows with older guys, but Sung-hoon is definitely different. The reactions he brings out of me are different, too." He added, "There is a completely different flavor to the reactions that come out when I playfully needle a tough older guy."

He especially made everyone laugh by saying, "Sometimes Choo Sung-hoon gives off the vibe of a neighborhood tough guy. I like it even more when that side of him comes out," adding, "He has the kind of comfort you get from an older guy who hangs out around the neighborhood."

He also livened up the atmosphere with his trademark playful banter. Kim Jong-kook said, "I always look forward to traveling. Beyond the excitement of leaving home as a newlywed, I enjoy going to meet Sung-hoon and the production crew," drawing laughter from those in attendance.

He continued, "Although we don't always do everything exactly as planned, the production team prepares so well that I end up looking forward to it even more."

SBS Plus and MBN's 'The Manly Man's Way of Traveling: Taiwan Edition' will premiere on Tuesday the 6th at 9:40 p.m.

Jeong Bit, reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.