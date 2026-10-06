"Uncle Energy Explodes"... Choo Sung-hoon, Kim Jong-kook and Zico of 'Real Man In Taiwan' Embark on a "Raw and Unfiltered" Trip to Taiwan (Roundup)

Photo courtesy of SBS Plus and Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] The destination is merely a backdrop; the real attraction is the three men's raw, unfiltered selves. A more entertaining, real-man-style trip to Taiwan unfolds precisely because nothing goes according to plan.

On the 6th, SBS Plus and MBN held an online press conference for 'Real Man In Taiwan.' Choo Sung-hoon, Kim Jong-kook, Zico and producer-director Kim Jin-ho attended the event.

'Real Man In Taiwan' is a raw and unfiltered travelogue featuring men with extreme P tendencies who follow their instincts. Choo Sung-hoon and Kim Jong-kook previously disarmed viewers with their unpredictable journey and playful bromance in 'The Real Man's Way of Traveling in Kyushu.' Now, joined by their new youngest member Zico, they embark on an even more thrilling and spontaneous trip.

Explaining why the program chose Taiwan as its new destination after Kyushu, producer-director Kim Jin-ho stated, "'The Real Man's Way of Traveling' was warmly received in Taiwan. We were grateful for that, and we also wanted to introduce Taiwan to domestic viewers, so we planned an edition set there. We tried to create a show that delivers both laughter and useful information by introducing hidden, treasure-like destinations."

Photo courtesy of SBS Plus and Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)

Choo Sung-hoon and Kim Jong-kook have teamed up again for the Taiwan edition after appearing together on 'The Real Man's Way of Traveling in Kyushu,' which ended in May. Choo Sung-hoon said, "Kim Jong-kook is extremely easy to be around. Since I work out, there's a certain back-and-forth that comes from that. He's younger than me, but sometimes he doesn't feel like a younger brother. At other times, he knows so much that he seems more like a senior."

He then added, "Still, he can be a little annoying sometimes. So I think that kind of banter will be fun this time as well."

Photo courtesy of SBS Plus and Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)

Kim Jong-kook replied, "Sometimes Choo Sung-hoon gives off the vibe of a tough older guy from the neighborhood. I like him even more when that side comes out. He really feels like someone who hangs out around the neighborhood, so I feel comfortable around him too."

Kim Jong-kook also highlighted the appeal of traveling with Choo Sung-hoon, saying, "I've done a lot of variety shows with older brothers, but Sung-hoon is different. The reactions he brings out of me are different too. The reactions I have when I cheekily tease a tough older guy are unlike anything I've shown on other variety programs."

He continued, "I always look forward to it. Aside from the fact that I'm newly married and leaving home, I enjoy going to meet my older brother and the production crew. We don't always do everything exactly as planned, but the crew prepares so thoroughly that I think it makes me look forward to the trip even more."

Photo courtesy of SBS Plus and Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)

This season also introduced Zico as the new youngest member. Producer-director Kim explained, "Since our young-fiftysomething older brothers are more senior in age, we cast Zico to balance out the group. He was at the very top of our casting list, and when we contacted him, he readily agreed to join."

Zico said of joining the show, "I felt no pressure at all. I was actually nervous and excited. The older brothers are exactly as they seem. There is nothing artificial between the versions of them you see on screen and who they are in real life."

He continued, "I was treated royally, like the youngest member on top. I feel comfortable with the older brothers. From the beginning, I was comfortable being the youngest, and I prefer speaking respectfully to using casual language. For me, being left alone rather than being looked after is the ultimate special treatment. Since the older brothers treated me so casually, I was able to feel comfortable without any awkwardness."

Kim Jong-kook joked, "It seems like we got sponsorships because Zico joined. When a program does well, it can attract sponsors." Choo Sung-hoon chimed in, "It seems completely different now. It's not that we're the kind of people who put on airs, though."

Kim Jong-kook said, "I could see Zico becoming more comfortable as time went on." Choo Sung-hoon added, "I didn't really think about what my role as an older brother should be. It simply felt like I had gained another cute younger brother. I knew Zico was an impressive person, but I set that aside and approached him as a cute younger brother."

Photo courtesy of SBS Plus and Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)

Zico, for his part, fully let his guard down while traveling across Taiwan. Asked what new side of himself he discovered during the trip, he laughed and said, "I realized, 'I can be this clumsy too.' I also felt that, as a person, I might be more flawed than I thought. Nothing went the way I wanted. It seemed like I was going to achieve something, but nothing worked out as planned. I took everything seriously and worked hard, yet the results turned out strangely."

He confessed, "You'll be able to see layer after layer of my true self being peeled back, like a tangerine. I've been consciously suppressing my 'uncle energy' from showing. I even used to make an effort with my appearance, but after appearing on this program, I became even less able to hold it back. I started talking to myself while organizing my luggage. I was surprised to see myself even putting musical intonation into my speech after watching Kim Jong-kook."

Photo courtesy of SBS Plus and Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)

Meanwhile, Choo Sung-hoon embarked on the trip while preparing for his retirement fight. He said, "I received the offer for this program before deciding on my retirement bout. Some of the schedules overlapped, but I told the production crew that I wanted to work out during the trip, and they incorporated that into the program. I was able to exercise during the trip as well." He expressed his gratitude for the crew's consideration.

As in the Kyushu edition, the cast realized how recognizable they were in Taiwan. Kim Jong-kook said, "Thanks to 'Running Man,' I have a large fan base across Asia. I had worked in Taiwan before, so fortunately, people recognized me there too."

The Taiwan edition also offers viewers a new side of the country beyond its familiar tourist destinations. Kim Jong-kook said, "There are places in Taiwan that many people already know, but the production crew worked hard to take us somewhere new rather than somewhere predictable. Even I was surprised after visiting, thinking, 'Did a place like this exist?'"

The distinctive appeal of 'Real Man In Taiwan' is that neither the cast nor the production crew is afraid to stray from the established plan. Kim Jong-kook explained, "Production crews often get flustered when the cast veers away from what they have planned. This crew is not like that. We don't get flustered either. I think that suits us well. The fun seems to come from within that freedom."

Zico added, "It doesn't feel like a travel program. We do get on a plane, but it feels as though we are expressing who we are through travel as a platform. The only difference is the setting in which we exchange stories. Travel seems to be nothing more than a set."

Producer-director Hwang In-mook, Choo Sung-hoon, Zico, Kim Jong-kook and producer-director Kim Jin-ho, from left. Photo courtesy of SBS Plus and MBN

Finally, producer-director Kim said, "Since Korea's top entertainers are already here, the production crew has a different job to do. We want to faithfully introduce places that have not appeared on television and are not widely known, so viewers can enjoy them vicariously and want to visit them in person. We will work hard to deliver both entertainment and information."

Zico expressed confidence, saying, "I think this is a program you can enjoy with your eyes, find entertaining with your ears, and even experience through certain scents. It will stimulate all five of your senses." Kim Jong-kook also asked viewers to look forward to it, saying, "We travel in a really relaxed way. We also say a lot of things that make no sense, so I think viewers will be reminded of their neighborhood friends. That's the charm of our program."

SBS Plus and MBN's 'Real Man In Taiwan' premieres at 9:40 p.m. on the 6th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.