The mastermind controlling Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae—is it Yoo Jae-suk? (“Mwonde Mwonde! Ige Museun Nanrigo”)

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae are being thoroughly manipulated by an unidentified “travel planner.”

Premiering on the 9th, MBC’s “Mwonde Mwonde! Ige Museun Nanrigo” (hereafter “Mwonde Mwonde!”) is a spin-off featuring Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae, members of “Hangout with Yoo.” It follows the three men on an involuntary trip where they cannot even choose how to spend their downtime.

The three set off by train in high spirits, only to discover that this is no independent trip but one meticulously planned by someone else. Their curiosity grows when they also find a mysterious bag prepared by the planner. Inside are travel items tailored to their tastes, prompting them to wonder who the planner is—someone who seems to know them inside out.

“The only person who could control us to this extent is Jae-suk hyung,” Haha says, naming Yoo Jae-suk as the prime suspect. Heo Kyung-hwan, who has often shown “Yoo Jae-suk separation anxiety,” suddenly starts flattering him as soon as his name comes up, switching his energy from “No Jae-suk” mode to “Yoo Jae-suk” mode and bringing laughs.

But the more the trip goes on, the more mysterious the planner’s identity becomes. Even the navigation system leads the three to destinations recommended by the planner, while Haha gets into detective mode and focuses on figuring out who it is. Joo Woo-jae eventually challenges the unidentified planner: “Come on, let’s have it out!”

As the trip continues, the three realize that the plans they had thought were coincidences were actually part of a meticulously arranged itinerary, and they are left with goosebumps. The mystery deepens: Who planned the trip as if they could predict not only the members’ tastes but also their actions?

The identity of the travel planner who has Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae wrapped around their little finger will be revealed on MBC’s “Mwonde Mwonde! Ige Museun Nanrigo,” premiering on the 9th at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Jung Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.