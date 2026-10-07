Kim Shin-young is next in line for staging allegations on I Live Alone after Kim Min... Is the ‘rice sommelier’ challenge staged too?

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] This time, broadcaster Kim Shin-young is taking on the challenge of earning a ‘rice sommelier’ certification. With I Live Alone recently caught up in a series of controversies over its authenticity, attention is turning to whether Kim’s unusual daily life could be the program’s latest saving grace.

The episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s I Live Alone airing on the 9th will show Kim Shin-young preparing for a ‘rice sommelier’ certification.

In the preview, Kim visits an academy herself, attends classes and even takes the exam. The footage shows her carefully examining and assessing the rice’s aroma, texture and condition, as well as repeatedly filling out her OMR answer sheet again after marking answers incorrectly, prompting laughter.

Kim Shin-young said, “I’ve never studied like this before,” and struggled through preparations for the unfamiliar exam. After finishing it, she lamented, “I thought I only knew how to eat,” revealing her characteristic candid charm.

But when it came to the practical test of cooking rice, she appeared confident. She served rice she had cooked herself to actress Ryu Hye-young, who visited her home. Ryu tasted the rice on its own, without any particular side dishes, and exclaimed, “It’s so delicious.” A scene in which she then asks, “Is there any rice left?” was also teased, building anticipation for Kim’s exceptional love of rice.

Still, the unfamiliar term ‘rice sommelier’ had already drawn interest in the nature of the certification ahead of the broadcast.

The ‘rice sommelier’ is a private certification covering knowledge used to assess rice varieties and characteristics, as well as the taste and quality of cooked rice. It is not a qualification directly awarded by the state, like a national technical or professional qualification, but rather a registered private certification operated by a private institution.

As a result, some online commenters have reacted by asking, “Isn’t this a setup made for the show?” and “It’s not an official national qualification, so aren’t they dressing it up as something grander than it is?”

Of course, there is no basis for calling Kim Shin-young’s challenge ‘fabricated’ simply because it involves a private certification. Kim has consistently shown an exceptional interest in food and cooking on various programs, so there is ample room to see this as a challenge that builds on her genuine hobbies and interests.

Even so, it is a concern that people are now viewing I Live Alone differently than before.

Recently, some internet users raised suspicions that Kim Min’s life in an old house in Dongducheon was staged, while Jeon Hyun-moo’s impromptu trip abroad had earlier stirred controversy over whether it was planned in advance. With trust in the program’s ‘real life’ premise now under scrutiny, an atmosphere has taken hold in which even Kim Shin-young’s certification challenge is being examined to see whether it is a setup for television. The key will be not so much the unusual subject of a ‘rice sommelier’ as how naturally the show portrays Kim’s genuine interests and everyday life.

Viewers are looking forward to the episode to see whether Kim Shin-young, who takes food seriously, will make them laugh with her unusual certification challenge—or whether it will become another test of I Live Alone’s authenticity amid the ongoing controversy.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.