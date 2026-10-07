When Did ‘I Live Alone’ Turn Into a Hearing?

※<Jeong Bit’s Light and Shadow> The brightest spotlight shines here—and beneath it lies reality. Reporter Jeong Bit takes a balanced look at both sides of the broadcasting industry.

Photo courtesy of MBC’s ‘I Live Alone’

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] At some point, viewers watching ‘I Live Alone’ began holding magnifying glasses instead of remote controls.

Kim Min’s daily life was revealed for the first time in the 667th episode of MBC’s ‘I Live Alone,’ which aired on the 2nd. But as soon as the show introduced this unusual character—running a generator, applying cement, and reading a book on a motorcycle at an old house in Dongducheon that is about 90 years old—the internet turned into a ‘verification hearing.’

Old Street View images were dug up to check for the utility pole and refrigerator, compared with photos of the yard from a few months earlier, and eventually someone even went to the residence in person to check it out.

Photo courtesy of MBC’s ‘I Live Alone’

Still, viewers’ razor-sharp suspicions cannot simply be dismissed as an ‘overreaction’ or ‘malicious comments.’ The program itself, and no one else, had also given viewers reason to distrust it.

The controversy surrounding the Almaty trip aired last August is a case in point. To be sure, Jeon Hyun-moo did his utmost to make the best of the situation, buying tickets for that same day on the spot and driving hundreds of kilometers. But the production team’s heavy-handed framing, which overemphasized the concept of ‘spontaneity,’ eroded the credibility of the show’s reality that had been built up over a long time. Viewers’ defensive reaction—‘Are they trying to fool us again?’—was largely due to the credibility the production team had chipped away at itself.

Photo courtesy of MBC’s ‘I Live Alone’

The problem is that the arrows of scrutiny are now being pointed in the wrong direction: at the ‘real life’ of a new cast member whose appeal lies in being ‘raw and unfiltered.’

Observational variety shows are not documentaries. When trying to fit into a single episode all the different sides of Kim Min that he has developed over years—architecture, woodworking, martial arts, and more—it is entirely possible to compress various aspects of his everyday life into a single day.

Naturally, it is unlikely that Kim Min applies cement every day or tears into a baguette on a motorcycle. What matters is not ‘whether he repeats these actions 365 days a year,’ but ‘whether what the show depicts accords with the real Kim Min.’

That was precisely the essence of what ‘I Live Alone’ sought to show through its episode featuring Kim Min.

Kim Min said, ‘I think I’m happier when I have a little less,’ and ‘It’s fun to fill in what I’m lacking.’ The scenes of him running a generator, doing woodworking, and practicing martial arts were meant to show Kim Min living happily in his own way, even if he seemed a little quirky. Given the nature of ‘I Live Alone,’ his distinctive lifestyle appeared one thing after another within the limited span of a single day, so the footage simply looked unusually packed.

Photo courtesy of MBC’s ‘I Live Alone’

The traces of Kim Min’s past that have come to light are also not much different from what viewers saw on the show. He was spotted wearing the same robe while living abroad 10 years ago, and residents said they had often seen him around Dongducheon Market looking much as he did on the show. This lends support to the idea that, at least, the Kim Min viewers saw on the show was not a character made up overnight.

Even so, Kim Min had to explain that ‘there was no fabrication or scripting,’ and photos from 10 years ago and details of his past were dredged up online.

His uniqueness caught people’s attention, only for him to be suspected because he was unique. Viewers welcome a new face, but when someone truly unfamiliar appears, they start digging into his personal details, saying, ‘Where do people like that even exist?’ The pleasure of getting a glimpse into a new person’s unfamiliar daily life has, before anyone knew it, turned into a matter of deciding whether it is ‘real or fake.’

Photo courtesy of MBC’s ‘I Live Alone’

Of course, being a variety show does not make lying acceptable. If the central premise presented on the show differed from what actually happened, viewers have every right to question the production team and demand an explanation. The recent controversy over the Almaty episode was also a legitimate criticism from viewers.

But criticizing the production team’s heavy-handed staging and branding a cast member’s distinctive way of life itself as ‘fake’ are entirely different matters.

Viewers’ reasonable doubts keep the production team on its toes and make the program healthier. But once suspicion goes too far and puts everything to the test, the fun of variety shows is over.

If you have to check everything one by one—the reason the refrigerator is there, why he runs a generator when there’s a utility pole, even what was in the yard a few months ago—just to feel at ease enough to laugh, isn’t that exhausting?

‘I Live Alone’ is not ‘I Prove It Alone.’

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.