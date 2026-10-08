‘I Am Solo’ Season 33’s Young-sik chops off his long locks and heads to Seoul... After saying he was “seeing someone,” did he come for a date?

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Young-sik from Season 33 of ‘I Am Solo’ took a trip to Seoul with a noticeably neater hairstyle. Since he said during the post-finale livestream that there was someone he was getting to know, his changed look and latest update have prompted continued speculation: “Could he have come for a date?”

On the 8th, Young-sik posted several photos on his social media with the caption, “An island boy’s trip to Seoul~”

In the photos, Young-sik can be seen strolling leisurely around various parts of downtown Seoul. He spent time at cafes and on the streets in a casual outfit, pairing a black top with denim pants. What stands out first is his neatly trimmed hairstyle: during the show, his long hair reached his shoulders. With his hair now much shorter and styled to reveal his forehead, his overall appearance looks much more polished.

In another photo, he sits at a cafe with a drink in front of him, wearing a relaxed expression. Outdoors, he poses with his hands in his pockets, creating a natural, easygoing impression.

The update he shared during the recent Season 33 post-finale livestream is also drawing renewed attention. Young-sik revealed at the time that he was currently single, but said, “There’s someone I’m getting to know,” catching viewers’ attention. Naturally, his visit to Seoul has also fueled fans’ curiosity about the possibility that he may be on a date.

Young-sik from Season 33 rose to recognition after appearing on I Am Solo’s special for people who had never dated. He confessed his feelings to Young-sook during the final selection, but they did not become a couple. On the show, he left a strong impression with both his calm, reserved personality and his long hairstyle.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.