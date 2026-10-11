‘Born in ’92’ Kim Yong-bin’s daily routine includes carrying dozens of onion and kudzu juice pouches... “I’ve been frail since childhood” (Boss in the Mirror)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Kim Yong-bin, born in 1992, amused viewers by revealing his hard-to-believe love of health juices. Even in his early 30s, he showed how devoted he is to self-care, carrying different kinds of juice wherever he goes, from onion and kudzu to apple.

Singer Kim Yong-bin, now in his 23rd year since debut, appeared as a new boss on KBS2’s Boss in the Mirror, which aired on the 11th.

That day, Kim Yong-bin showed an extraordinary scale of preparation for his new song. He surprised everyone by revealing that he had received as many as 700 to 800 songs ahead of its release. He said he had spent a long time considering which of the many candidates best matched his own style.

But what drew even more attention that day was his unexpected love of juice.

Kim Yong-bin revealed that he carries a large supply of various health juices whenever he travels. There were many kinds, including onion, kudzu and apple juice, and he drank several pouches a day to take care of his health. The cast couldn’t hide their surprise at his health routine, which seemed more suited to an older person’s tastes than to someone born in 1992.

Kim Yong-bin had his reasons.

He explained that he had been somewhat frail since childhood, and that his grandmother, who raised him, made sure he had various kinds of juice. Having naturally drunk health juices since he was young, he had now gotten into the habit of having them regularly. Kim Yong-bin stressed, “Your 30s aren’t your 20s. It’s different. You have to take care of yourself.”

He went on to explain why he doesn’t neglect either his health or his appearance, saying, “Because of the nature of being a singer, how you look is important too, so self-care is essential.” His habit of bringing juice along and drinking it regularly even amid a busy schedule reflected the self-care routines he had developed over his long career.

Kim Yong-bin debuted as a singer at a young age and has now reached his 23rd year since debut. His meticulous preparation—receiving and choosing from 700 to 800 songs for a single new release, and carrying dozens of health-juice pouches whenever he travels—caught people’s attention as another unexpected side of his charm.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.