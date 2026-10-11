Lee Mi-ja comforts Kim Yong-bin after his ‘sold out in one minute’ concert is canceled: “This will surely turn into a blessing in disguise” (Boss in the Mirror)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Singer Kim Yong-bin sold out every seat for his first solo concert in 22 years since his debut in just one minute, only to suffer the disappointment of the concert itself being canceled. It has now been revealed that veteran singer Lee Mi-ja personally sent him a message of comfort.

Kim Yong-bin’s daily life after joining as the new boss was featured on KBS2’s ‘Boss in the Mirror,’ which aired on the 11th.

That day, Kim Yong-bin recalled when his first solo concert was suddenly called off. Last August, he opened ticket sales for his first solo concert, ‘Serenade.’ Fans were especially excited, as it was his first solo show under his own name in 22 years since his debut.

The result was a complete sellout in 60 seconds. All the seats available were gone shortly after ticket sales began, and Kim Yong-bin was so delighted that he posted on social media, “Sold out in 60 seconds. I tried to get tickets too, but failed.”

But the hard-won first solo concert ultimately never took place. It had originally been scheduled for the 19th and 20th of last September at Ticketlink Live Arena in Seoul Olympic Park, but was canceled after organizers determined that they could not ensure audience safety or the smooth running of the show because of long-running protests near the venue.

The concert promoter explained that the artist and staff had tried until the very end to make the show happen, but that the decision to cancel had ultimately been unavoidable given the surrounding circumstances. The person who offered unexpected comfort to Kim Yong-bin, who was unable to take the stage for his first solo concert despite selling out every seat in one minute, was Lee Mi-ja, the ‘Queen of Elegy.’

The broadcast revealed a message Lee Mi-ja had sent directly to Kim Yong-bin.

Lee Mi-ja consoled her junior, saying, “Yong-bin, I heard about your concert. There’s no such thing as smooth sailing without any problems. This will surely turn into a blessing in disguise, so don’t be disappointed.” She went on to offer advice based on her long career as a singer: “You should be prepared for many more trials and joys to come and go.” In particular, she encouraged Kim Yong-bin, who would return to the stage, saying, “In my experience, Yong-bin will put on an even bigger, more wonderful concert at a better venue. Kim Yong-bin, you’ve got this!”

Kim Yong-bin has often described Lee Mi-ja as a respected elder in the music industry who sincerely supports him, so he appeared to be especially comforted by her message.

Kim Yong-bin, who performed as a trot prodigy from childhood, debuted in 2004 and went through a long period of obscurity and hiatus. He later made a comeback and reached the peak of his popularity again after finishing first on TV Chosun’s ‘Mr. Trot 3.’ By holding his first solo concert 22 years after his debut, he also proved his drawing power at the box office.

The broadcast also revealed that he had received as many as 700 to 800 candidate songs while preparing for a new release. He said that because he had been in poor health since childhood, he still habitually drinks the health juices his grandmother used to prepare for him. The show also followed him as he carried onion, kudzu, and apple juice with him. Kim Yong-bin said, “Your 30s aren’t your 20s. You have to take care of yourself,” adding, “A singer’s appearance matters too, so self-care is a must.”

Kim Yong-bin sold out his first solo concert in 60 seconds, only to suffer its cancellation for an unexpected reason. Lee Mi-ja’s message reaching out to her junior—“This will surely turn into a blessing in disguise”—made the moment all the more moving.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.