‘Trot Crown Prince’ Kim Yong-bin Gives Up on New-Song Outfit After It Clashes with Jennie’s: “The Napoleon Jacket and Feather Blouse Were Identical” (Boss in the Mirror)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Singer Kim Yong-bin revealed the unexpected reason he ultimately couldn’t wear the outfit he had prepared for his new song’s first performance: its concept overlapped with BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

The preparation for Kim Yong-bin’s new-song performance was featured on KBS2’s ‘Boss in the Mirror,’ which aired on the 11th.

Kim Yong-bin’s stylist said that they had settled on an outfit concept well in advance for the first performance and prepared a Napoleon-style jacket, a feather blouse, and other pieces. But, as it happened, Jennie wore an outfit with a similar feel during her new-song performance the very next day.

Jennie also took the stage in a look pairing a blouse with feather details and a Napoleon jacket. Kim Yong-bin’s team decided the concepts overlapped, so he ultimately couldn’t use the outfit they had prepared.

The broadcast also showed a composite image of Kim Yong-bin wearing the jacket. Dressed in a short ivory-colored Napoleon jacket, he showed off a different look, prompting laughter as the caption read, “Maybe something like this?”

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.