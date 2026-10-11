Kim Yeon-ja offers practical advice to Kim Yong-bin, who says he doesn't own a home: “I bought my own home in 1984” (The Boss Has Donkey Ears)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Singer Kim Yong-bin revealed that he had steadily saved the money he earned over 23 years, starting at age 11, and now has more than 50 bank accounts. Watching him, Kim Yeon-ja offered some practical advice, saying, “I had already bought my own home in 1984.”

On the 11th, KBS2’s The Boss Has Donkey Ears revealed the unusual saving habits of Kim Yong-bin, now in his 23rd year since debut.

Kim Yong-bin said that his grandmother had saved almost all the income he earned as a singer from childhood without touching it. “My grandmother saved every penny I earned from the time I was little without spending any of it,” he said, explaining that he still keeps the bankbooks opened back then just as they were.

That added up to at least 50 bankbooks. The cast was astonished that all the income he had earned from such a young age remained intact, but there was an unexpected twist: Kim Yong-bin still did not have a home in his own name.

When Kim Yong-bin said, “I still don’t own a home in my name,” Kim Yeon-ja immediately expressed her concern.

Kim Yeon-ja also drew on her own experience. “I bought my own home in 1984,” she said, advising that rather than simply holding on to cash, it was also necessary to turn money into assets such as a home or gold.

That was why she was not envious of Kim Yong-bin’s “50 bankbooks” and instead felt it was a shame. Kim Yeon-ja said, “Just saving money isn’t necessarily a good thing. You need to invest, whether by buying gold or a home,” and added, “Just imagine if you’d bought gold with that money. Of everything I’ve heard from you, that’s the most regrettable.” Her remarks drew laughter.

His grandmother’s devotion, shown in raising Kim Yong-bin from childhood and carefully managing his income, remained evident. But from Kim Yeon-ja’s perspective, it was a shame that he had spent more than 20 years saving mainly in cash-like assets.

Kim Yong-bin debuted as a singer at age 11 and is now in his 23rd year since debut. After years of obscurity and a hiatus, he returned to the height of his career by winning Mr. Trot 3. Recently, he has been busy releasing new songs and appearing on television.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.