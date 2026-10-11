‘I Am Solo’ Season 17’s Ok-sun appears at Sejong Marathon with her long hair tied back... still beautiful as the ‘black goat spoon’

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Ok-sun of ‘I Am Solo’ Season 17 was spotted at a marathon in Sejong. She drew attention on the show as a ‘black goat spoon’; now, as a Sejong City goodwill ambassador, she is making the rounds at local events and sharing more updates about her life.

On the 11th, photos of Ok-sun of Season 17 at a marathon event in Sejong City were posted on online communities and social media, drawing attention.

In the photos, Ok-sun wears a light sky-blue T-shirt and stands alongside other event participants, holding a sign that reads, “Complete Sejong as the administrative capital!” With her long hair neatly tied back and a bright smile, she exudes the same understated charm she had on the show.

Another post showed her enjoying the event alongside the caption, “Another marathon in Sejong City today? Ok-sun took part.”

Ok-sun of Season 17 was appointed a goodwill ambassador for Sejong Special Self-Governing City last year. Her term runs through May 2027. A Sejong native, she helps promote various initiatives, including local publicity efforts and ‘Sejong Connection,’ a program that helps unmarried men and women meet as part of efforts to address the low birth rate crisis.

Since her appointment, she has regularly appeared at Sejong City events, including the peach festival, and has served as ‘the face of Sejong.’

Earlier photos showed her greeting the audience with a bright smile onstage at the peach festival. At the goodwill ambassador appointment ceremony at Sejong City Hall, she also received her appointment plaque directly from Sejong Mayor Choi Min-ho.

Ok-sun also drew attention for her unusual family background while appearing on ‘I Am Solo.’ In her introduction on Season 17, she said her family had operated a black goat farm for three generations in Bugang-myeon, Sejong City. She explained that, following in the footsteps of her grandfather and father, she had taken over the family business and personally ran a black goat farm and an extract production business. She said she had gone beyond simply inheriting the family business by enrolling in graduate school in a livestock-related field to build her expertise, earning her the nickname ‘black goat spoon.’ It was also reported that she had worked as a TOEIC instructor before appearing on the show.

Ok-sun drew considerable attention on ‘I Am Solo’ Season 17 for her calm, elegant demeanor and candid views on romance. She later returned to ‘Love Against Time,’ where she and Kwang-su of Season 24 developed a romantic rapport.

Although they did not become a final couple, Ok-sun has continued to attract considerable attention since the show.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.