‘Mr. Trot 3’ winner Kim Yong-bin has 50 bankbooks holding earnings from age 11... still no home of his own (Boss in the Mirror)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] In one episode of ‘Boss in the Mirror,’ ‘Mr. Trot 3’ winner Kim Yong-bin laid bare the ups and downs of his 23-year career as a singer. He has more than 50 bankbooks containing savings from money he has earned since he was 11, but still doesn’t own a home, and he has 700–800 candidate songs for his new release. The story of his first solo concert, which sold out in one minute but was suddenly canceled, rounded out what was, quite literally, “23 years of Kim Yong-bin through the numbers.”

Kim Yong-bin joined KBS2’s ‘Boss in the Mirror’ as a new boss on the 11th.

Kim Yong-bin introduced himself as “a foolish boss who knows nothing but trot,” but his employees saw him differently. Their revelations that he was “prickly and stubborn” brought laughs from the start.

What most astonished viewers was how he managed his finances. Kim Yong-bin said that after he began his singing career at age 11, his grandmother saved nearly all the money he earned, steadily setting it aside without touching it. He said he still keeps the bankbooks opened back then, and that there are more than 50 of them.

But he still didn’t own a home in his name. Hearing this, Kim Yeon-ja immediately remarked, “What a waste,” and offered some practical advice. She said she had bought her own home back in 1984, adding, “It’s not good to just save money. You need to invest—whether by buying gold or a house.” She continued, “Just think if you’d bought gold with that money. That’s the most regrettable thing I’ve heard,” leaving Kim Yong-bin flustered.

He also revealed a distinctive approach to health management, as unusual as his financial habits. Kim Yong-bin, who was born in 1992, surprised the cast by showing them the dozens of packets of various health juices he carries with him, including onion, kudzu, bellflower-root and apple juice.

He explained that he had been frail since childhood, so his grandmother often gave him health juices, and the habit had continued to this day. He said he neither drinks nor smokes, and also avoids salty foods before recording sessions. He was so disciplined that even with mala tang or tteokbokki in front of him, he didn’t touch them and chose steamed vegetables instead.

“Your 30s aren’t your 20s. You have to take care of yourself,” Kim Yong-bin said, emphasizing, “A singer’s appearance matters too, so self-care is essential.”

The process of choosing a new song was also unusual. He said that while preparing a new release for the first time in one year and two months, he received as many as 700–800 songs. He spent a considerable amount of time choosing the one song among the hundreds that suited his style.

There was an unexpected complication with his stage outfit, too.

Kim Yong-bin’s team had already chosen a Napoleon-style jacket and a feathered blouse for his first performance of the new song. But the very next day, BLACKPINK’s Jennie appeared in a stage outfit with a similar concept. They decided the styles overlapped, so he had to give up the clothes they had prepared. The broadcast also showed Kim Yong-bin actually trying on the jacket, adding to the laughter.

The most painful memory was his first solo concert. Twenty-two years after his debut, Kim Yong-bin’s first solo concert, ‘Serenade,’ sold out completely in just 60 seconds. But after concerns including audience safety were raised because protests had continued for a long time around the venue, the concert was ultimately canceled. Lee Mi-ja, a much more senior figure in the music industry, reached out to Kim Yong-bin, who had sold out the first solo concert of his dreams but was no longer able to take the stage. Lee sent him a direct message, comforting him: “There is no such thing as smooth sailing without any problems,” and “This will surely turn into a blessing in disguise, so don’t be disappointed.” Drawing on her own experience, she also encouraged him, saying that he would hold an even bigger concert at a better venue in the future.

Kim Yong-bin began as an 11-year-old trot prodigy, then went through a lengthy hiatus and years in obscurity before winning ‘Mr. Trot 3’ and returning to the height of his career. Behind the impressive figures—50 bankbooks, 800 candidate songs and a concert that sold out in 60 seconds—were 23 years of self-discipline and ups and downs.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.