‘I’m Solo’ Season 34’s Youngsook: Wrist tattoo spotted after ‘queen bee of a running crew’ reports; interest in her past surges

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Interest in Youngsook from Season 34 of ‘I’m Solo’ is spreading beyond the show. After reports recently surfaced online claiming she had been a ‘queen bee in a running crew,’ a wrist tattoo spotted on the broadcast has now become a hot topic.

Recently, a post appeared on an online community alongside a screenshot from the show, saying, “It looks like Youngsook from Season 34 has a tattoo on her wrist.”

In the photo, Youngsook is smiling while wearing a wristwatch. A faint mark that looks like a small design is slightly visible beneath the watchband, leading some netizens to speculate that it might be a tattoo. It was hard to see on the broadcast because the watch covered it, but interest grew after netizens zoomed in on the screenshot and spotted the area on her wrist. It cannot be determined whether the mark is actually a tattoo.

Earlier, Youngsook also drew attention online over claims that she had been a ‘queen bee in a running crew.’

Posts to the effect of “I saw her in the same running crew before” and “She was a queen bee in the running crew” appeared on anonymous workplace communities and social media. Other netizens also claimed they had seen Youngsook at running groups in different areas, including Dongjak District and Seocho District.

Youngsook from Season 34 is a female contestant on the first-ever ‘Large Family Special’ of ‘I’m Solo.’ She has made a strong impression since the show began and has become the focus of various online reports and speculation about her past. She revealed that she is the youngest of eight sisters and that she is at least 20 years younger than her eldest sister. She also surprised people by sharing that a niece or nephew had already married and was expecting a child, meaning she was set to become a great-aunt before getting married herself. She also recounted that she once had a partner she considered marrying, but ended the relationship after her parents told her, “You have to go in order,” because her older sisters were still unmarried.

After belatedly learning that it was a large-family special, she candidly said that, at first, she “didn’t want to go on the show.” But after entering Solonara, she showed interest in Youngho.

Youngho quickly became a popular male contestant after winning the choices of many of the female contestants with his thoughtfulness on the first day, including getting water and naturally looking out for those around him. In the first episode, Youngsook received no votes in the men’s first-impression picks. Since the broadcast, however, she has become one of the contestants generating the most online discussion.

With reports of sightings in a running crew followed by the discovery of a wrist tattoo, interest in Youngsook’s self-introduction and her life off the show is growing further.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.