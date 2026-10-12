Kim Yeon-koung returns with steely resolve as three Season 1 aces depart: “Form a club or disband” (“Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2”)

A screenshot from “Coach Kim Yeon-koung”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Kim Yeon-koung, the “Volleyball Queen,” is back—this time as an experienced coach.

The first episode of “Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2,” which aired on the 11th, followed coach Kim Yeon-koung, the “Volleyball Queen,” as she set about rebuilding the team, and the Pilsung Wonderdogs (hereafter, the Wonderdogs) as they embarked on a full-fledged bid to establish the eighth professional club.

That day, Kim reunited with the production team at the location of their first meeting in Season 1. The show revealed what had happened since then, from the flood of offers from companies immediately after Season 1 ended to how discussions about establishing a club had progressed.

However, a prolonged war and various other obstacles, including the disbandment of the Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers, meant the Wonderdogs’ establishment never came to fruition. The production team revealed, to viewers’ surprise, that the program had led to the creation of a volleyball team operations office within the broadcaster, and that concrete steps toward establishing the club had continued—including a direct visit to the Korea Volleyball Federation (KOVO) to seek advice.

Kim began the journey again, setting the goal for Season 2 as “form a club or disband.” She was determined to build a team with professional-level strength, prove the Wonderdogs’ worth, and find an owner for the club. But Lee Na-yeon, Pyo Seung-ju and Gu Sol returned to the professional stage, leaving gaps in the team’s core lineup. Despite the crisis caused by the departure of key players, Kim pressed ahead steadily with rebuilding the team and held Season 2 tryouts alongside a strengthened coaching staff that included Yoon Bong-woo and Lee Hyo-hee.

While a large number of talented players released by professional teams applied for the Season 2 tryouts, members of the Season 1 Wonderdogs also stepped forward. Six players—Gu Hye-in, Inkushi, Baek Chae-rim, Song-Hee Han, Yoon Young-in and Lee Jin—took part in the second tryout and entered the competition to keep their places.

Coach Kim Yeon-koung and her staff carefully assessed the players’ abilities using detailed evaluation criteria. Kim kept the atmosphere tense with her sharp eye, missing none of the players’ individual plays.

Inkushi, in particular, showed off her signature back-and-forth banter with coach Kim Yeon-koung from the tryouts onward, displaying an unusual rapport that made people laugh. The compelling contest between returning players seeking to prove their abilities anew on the strength of their Season 1 experience and the new faces added to the viewing excitement.

After fierce competition, 13 players with different stories and goals were selected by coach Kim Yeon-koung: outside hitters Baek Chae-rim, Lee Ye-eun, Inkushi, Ji Min-kyung and Song-Hee Han; opposite hitter Yoon Young-in; setters Kim Da-sol and Ha Hyo-rim; middle blockers Kim Bo-bin, Lee Ye-dam and Lee Ho-bin; and liberos Chae Seon-a and Seo Yu-gyeong.

Meanwhile, Gu Hye-in and Lee Jin, who had been with the team since Season 1, did not make the final roster, leaving a sense of disappointment. The Season 2 send-off ceremony, attended by coach Kim Yeon-koung and PR team leader Boo Seung-kwan, among others, was held at the venue where an actual professional volleyball draft had taken place, adding to its significance.

A mock-draft video in which professional club officials assessed the Wonderdogs players’ abilities was also released, providing a surprise. Coach Kim and the players did not lose heart in the face of the harsh evaluations; instead, they stoked their competitive drive to prove their worth.

The tougher opponents set to heat up Season 2 were also revealed. The Wonderdogs are scheduled to face seven teams in all, including women’s volleyball powerhouses Incheon Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders and Hyundai E&C Hillstate, Southeast Asia’s strongest professional team, and the newly formed Gwangju SOOP SOOPers. Their first opponent was revealed to be the volleyball team from Japan’s prestigious Shujitsu High School.

Shujitsu High School was the team that handed the Wonderdogs a come-from-behind defeat in Season 1 with its tenacious defense. Kim showed her fierce determination to win, saying, “Shouldn’t we make them taste defeat on Korean soil?” With a Korea-Japan rematch set to put the disappointment of Season 1 behind them, anticipation is building for the next episode and the performance of the new Kim Yeon-koung squad.

According to ratings research firm Nielsen Korea, the first episode of MBC’s “Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2” posted a 3.0% rating among viewers aged 20–54, a key indicator of channel competitiveness that reflects changes in media consumption. It showed an unusually strong start from its premiere. The figure ranked first among all variety shows aired on Sunday, demonstrating overwhelming buzz from the first episode and shaking up Sunday’s variety-show lineup.

The household rating in the capital region was also 5.0%, a higher starting figure than the previous season that showed the program’s growing popularity. In particular, amid the Wonderdogs’ situation following the departure of Season 1 aces including Lee Na-yeon, Pyo Seung-ju and Moon Myeong-hwa, a scene featuring a world No. 1 youth player from Shujitsu High School appearing to declare war sent the minute-by-minute rating soaring to a peak of 6.6%, sending viewers’ dopamine levels through the roof right from the start.

The second episode of MBC’s “Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2,” featuring the first match for the Season 2 Wonderdogs and a no-holds-barred Korea-Japan rematch between the Wonderdogs and Shujitsu High School, will air on Sunday the 18th at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.