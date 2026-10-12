“Got you, pickpocket!”... The adversarial chemistry between Kim Yoo-jung and Park Jin-young in ‘100 Days of Lies’ clicks, with ratings peaking at 9.4%

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Kim Yoo-jung and Park Jin-young reunite through a connection that refuses to fade.

In the second episode of tvN’s 20th-anniversary special weekend drama ‘100 Days of Lies’ (written by Ryu Bo-ri, directed by Yoo In-sik and Kim Yun-jin), which aired on the 11th, a complication arose in Yu So-ran’s (Kim Hyun-joo) plot to assassinate Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu). The identity of another figure, Geum Seok-jung (Kam Woo-sung), who had been targeting him, was revealed, drawing viewers’ attention. Meanwhile, Lee Ga-gyeong (Kim Yoo-jung) and Sato Hideo (Park Jin-young) unexpectedly crossed paths again, heightening anticipation.

The episode featured a shootout between Geum Seok-jung, a mysterious assassin disguised as a cake deliveryman, and Sato Hideo. Yu So-ran, Yu Philip (Lee Mu-saeng), and Suzuki (Kim Do-hyun), who were targeting Sato Shinichi, moved out of the dining room when they heard gunshots. In the confusion, Suzuki was shot by Geum instead of Lee Ga-gyeong and collapsed. Geum dropped his gun and found himself at a disadvantage. As he backed away empty-handed, Geum’s eyes met Yu So-ran’s. Their gazes wavered with an indescribable emotion. But the moment passed: when Sato Hideo ran out of bullets, Yu So-ran pulled the trigger of the gun aimed at Geum. Geum narrowly escaped by throwing himself out the window.

Lee Ga-gyeong, who had been hiding in fear, was caught by the police. Fukuda (Kim Jung-hee), chief of the Governor-General’s Police Bureau, interrogated her, asking whether she was working with Geum Seok-jung. Sato Hideo stepped in and saved her from the crisis with his testimony: “This woman saved the Vice Governor-General and me.” When Lee tried to say something to Fukuda, Yu So-ran feigned pain and called out, “Seo-hee,” stopping her. Fukuda, however, said the investigation was not over and wouldn’t let Lee move. Watching this, Yu Philip angrily asked, “Can you take responsibility?” After the search dragged on for quite some time, Yu Philip warned, “If you keep suspecting us, we’ll have no choice but to report on what happened today.” In the end, Sato Shinichi withdrew the police and left calmly.

Yu So-ran resented Lee Ga-gyeong for ruining everything. Lee retorted that her own life had been in danger, saying, “I never dreamed that trying to make a few bucks would get me mixed up in the independence movement and nearly send me to the next world,” before turning away. Just then, Yu Philip blocked her, aiming a gun at her. He didn’t trust letting Lee go just like that, but Yu So-ran told him to let her leave. Yu Philip let her go after taking back only Yu So-ran’s passport, which Lee had stolen. Only then did he check that Yu So-ran was all right and bring up the assassin, whom he suspected was an independence fighter. “His name is Geum Seok-jung. He’s my husband, whose whereabouts I haven’t known for 13 years... and whom I wanted to find and kill, if only I could,” Yu So-ran said, deepening the mystery surrounding their story.

Lee Ga-gyeong and Sato Hideo became more deeply entangled amid lies and suspicion. As Lee left the house, Sato asked her who she really was. Not believing her claim that she was a live-in maid in the household, he demanded that she return his wallet. While the two raised their voices, Yu Philip happened to come out supporting Yu So-ran, called Lee over, and put her in a taxi. At the clinic where members of Gugukdan were staying, Yu So-ran explained that the operation had failed and asked them to say that she had miscarried after being frightened by the gunfight that night. Unaware of the truth, Lee felt uneasy when she heard about Yu So-ran. The next morning, Lee returned with seaweed and beef but couldn’t bring herself to accept the full 100 won Yu So-ran offered her. She returned the money after deducting only the cost of the seaweed and beef, and told Yu So-ran they should never meet again.

The hunt for Geum Seok-jung was in full swing inside the Governor-General’s Office. A report also came in that Han Cheol-ryong (Kim In-kwon), a key Gugukdan operative, had returned from Shanghai. Lost in thought after hearing the name for the first time in a long while, Sato Shinichi told Fukuda to blame the previous day’s incident on Gugukdan and ordered, “This is our chance to uproot Gugukdan.” He assigned Sato Hideo to serve as a temporary English interpreter in Suzuki’s place. When Shinichi said to keep a close eye on Yu Philip, a foreign correspondent, and that he did not trust Joseon people, Hideo was tormented by memories of the day his mother left home when he was a child and of his father pointing a gun at him the night before.

At the end of the episode, Sato Hideo visited Huiwon on Sato Shinichi’s behalf to express his regret and offer words of comfort. When he noticed that Lee Ga-gyeong was not in the house, he brought up the live-in maid and said he wanted to thank her. Yu Philip made an excuse, saying that Geum Seo-hee (Lee Ga-gyeong) had been frightened by the previous day’s events and had quit her job as a live-in maid. After seeing Sato Hideo off, Yu Philip returned and anxiously told Yu So-ran, “I’m looking for that girl.” But Lee Ga-gyeong’s connection with Sato Hideo proved even more persistent than expected. Sato Hideo happened to visit a pawnshop in Jongno where Lee had come to sell bullets. Lee tried to flee from the unexpected encounter, but Hideo tripped her and caught her before she could get away. With one arm around her waist, Hideo wore a relaxed expression as he said, “Got you, pickpocket,” while Lee stared back in shock—a moment that sent viewers’ hearts racing.

Meanwhile, Yu So-ran’s past finally came to light. When her husband, Geum Seok-jung, was arrested by Japanese soldiers for leading a village independence protest, he did not reveal the names of the other ringleaders, and she lost her daughter, Geum Seo-hee (Park Yu-ha), right before her eyes. It was revealed that the man at the head of the group that massacred her daughter and innocent villagers was none other than the current Vice Governor-General, Sato Shinichi. This heightened curiosity about the course of Yu So-ran’s revenge, which she had been waiting 13 years to exact. In particular, viewers are keen to see how Yu So-ran, who called Lee Ga-gyeong by her dead daughter’s name, “Seo-hee,” will become entangled with her.

The second episode of ‘100 Days of Lies’ averaged 8.3% and peaked at 9.4% among households in the Seoul metropolitan area, and averaged 7.6% and peaked at 8.5% nationwide. It ranked first in its time slot among programs on cable and general programming channels, showing broad gains. (Based on Nielsen Korea paid-platform data)

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.