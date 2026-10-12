Jin Seon-kyu eclipses Wi Seong-rak from 'The Outlaws,' setting a new career high with an all-time-great villain in '100 Days of Lies'

[Jo Ji-young, reporter for Sportschosun] Actor Jin Seon-kyu sent viewers at home shivers with a vicious, merciless character.

Episode 2 of tvN’s 20th-anniversary special weekend drama '100 Days of Lies' (written by Ryu Bo-ri and directed by Yoo In-sik and Kim Yun-jin), which aired on the 11th, revealed the cold-blooded nature of Sato, the Director-General of Political Affairs at the Government-General of Korea, and the past that left an indelible wound on Yoo So-ran (Kim Hyun-joo). In the first episode, Jin Seon-kyu hid menace behind friendly jokes and laughter. He further cemented his presence as a villain by portraying Sato’s wariness—even of his adopted son—his willingness to exploit others’ desperation, and his cruelty in issuing orders to take lives without hesitation.

Not even his son was an exception for Sato. Amid the chaos of continuous gunfire, Sato aimed his gun at Hideo (Park Jin-young), who had rushed over to check that he was safe, and did not immediately lower the muzzle even after their eyes met. Though he recognized his son, who had come out of concern for him, he did not let down his guard—a sign that his own safety mattered more to him than family ties.

Jin Seon-kyu drew out the moment of lingering distrust with a slow movement as he lowered the gun he had pointed at Hideo. It was a scene in which father and son faced each other, but neither could feel relieved. The memory of Sato having pointed a gun at Hideo as a young boy further heightened the menace he had wielded under the guise of fatherhood.

Even after surviving an assassination attempt, Sato put his own aims ahead of the truth about what had happened. When Yoo Philip (Lee Moo-saeng) warned him, mentioning that he would report on the incident, Sato suppressed his anger and later ordered Hideo to keep a close eye on Yoo Philip. His instruction to offer Yoo Philip’s wife words of comfort while remaining vigilant revealed how meticulously he used even courtesy as a means of surveillance.

Sato was unfazed by a report that it had not been confirmed whether the Gugukdan was responsible. Instead, he tried to seize the opportunity to crush the group. Jin Seon-kyu conveyed the contrast between Sato’s composure as he suppressed his emotions in front of foreign correspondents and his firm orders to a subordinate, portraying the depravity of a powerful man who changed his face depending on whom he was dealing with. His willingness to use even a threat to his own safety as a pretext for repression made Sato’s cruelty all the more tangible.

Yoo So-ran’s flashback laid bare the full horror of Sato’s cruelty. After threatening a family to learn the names of those who had led the independence movement, Sato ultimately ordered that their young daughter be shot. He turned the family’s desperation to protect their loved ones into a tool of intimidation and showed no hesitation even in the face of a child’s life.

Sato’s atrocities did not end there. After ordering the school where residents were trapped to be set on fire, he retorted to Seokjung’s protest, “I don’t think I ever said I’d spare them.” Faced with a desperate plea to let them live, he responded as though he had never made such a promise, starkly revealing his callousness.

In this scene, Jin Seon-kyu heightened the horror not only through the cruel order itself but also through Sato’s composure afterward. His unshaken tone in the face of another person’s screams revealed the nature of a man who felt no guilt even after taking lives. A brief remark conveyed that destroying someone’s life meant nothing to Sato. Jin Seon-kyu’s cold delivery made the reason for Yoo So-ran’s desire for revenge unmistakable and lent weight to the bitter bond between the two characters.

The laughter and jokes from the first episode felt even more chilling after the horrific past came to light. The same character combined a friendliness that seemed to put others at ease with a cruelty that let him order violence without hesitation. Jin Seon-kyu built Sato’s villainy into a consistent character, tracing it from the suspicion hidden beneath his gentle manner to his indifference in the face of others’ suffering.

A gun pointed at his adopted son, orders to crush the Gugukdan while ignoring the truth, and commands to fire on a child and set a school ablaze. Through a cold performance that linked Sato’s present and past, Jin Seon-kyu made his villainous presence even more powerful than in the first episode. With subtle choices—including the way he lowered his gun and his tone as he answered a scream—he sustained the tension and made clear the threat posed by the character driving the conflict in '100 Days of Lies'.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.