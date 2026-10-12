A flurry of insubordination from Shin Yun-seung’s aides in “Lonely Chairman Shin” (“Gag Concert”)

Photo provided by KBS

“Gag Concert” brought laughs with a spree of insubordination in “Lonely Chairman Shin” and satire of educational realities across different eras in “The Age of Romance.”

On “Gag Concert,” which aired on KBS2 on the 11th, a variety of comedy skits to suit different tastes, including “Lonely Chairman Shin” and “The Age of Romance,” tickled viewers’ funny bones.

In “Lonely Chairman Shin,” the close aide and housekeeper who were supposed to serve Chairman Shin, played by Shin Yun-seung, instead tormented him, prompting big laughs. First, Oh Min-woo took Shin Yun-seung’s outerwear, neatly folded it and put it in the trash can. Then Jang Hyun-uk stepped on the garment and made sure it went into a garbage bag, drawing laughs.

Reacting to Jang Hyun-uk’s behavior, Oh Min-woo snapped, “Are you some punk who doesn’t know your place? A beggar who mooches off people wherever you go?” Jang Hyun-uk scoffed. Oh Min-woo then asked, “Are you Shin Yun-seung, the sneaky and despicable one?” Jang Hyun-uk flew into a rage, grabbed Oh Min-woo by the collar and sent the audience into fits of laughter.

Kim Ga-eun, the personal housekeeper, said that Shin Yun-seung’s beloved niece or nephew wanted to go to a club, so she took them there. When Shin Yun-seung asked, “What’s the problem with that?” Kim Ga-eun replied, “I couldn’t get in,” and performed a dance to let off steam. Shin Yun-seung ordered Oh Min-woo and Jang Hyun-uk to deal with the housekeeper. But the two danced provocatively with Kim Ga-eun, turning the audience into a sea of laughter.

“The Age of Romance” depicted what school life was like in different eras. Students in 2026 rejected teacher Seo Tae-hoon’s classes, saying they were boring. Principal Song Byeong-cheol advised Seo Tae-hoon to learn from star instructors, and Han Su-chan and Seo Seong-gyeong appeared, teaching in the style of “Detective Conan” and “True Education,” drawing laughs.

When Seo Tae-hoon said, “They didn’t teach like this in the old days,” Song Byeong-cheol recalled 1988, when private tutoring was banned by the government. Scenes of Kim Gi-yeol, the homeroom teacher at the time, giving illegal private lessons at Yoo Yeon-jo’s house then unfolded comically, adding to the fun.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.