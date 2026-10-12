The “good college = success” formula is broken... Moon Se-yoon to Lee Mi-joo spotlight the realities of education amid the “Samsung-Hynix” boom (“Young Keukeu”)

Photo provided by SBS

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The formula that you have to graduate from a good university to succeed is beginning to crumble.

As the “Samsung-Hynix” boom and the advent of the AI era draw attention to skills over academic pedigree, Moon Se-yoon, Lee Sang-yeob, Lee Mi-joo and So Seul-ji are rewriting South Korea’s long-standing equation for success.

SBS’s “Rewriting the Success Equation – Young Keukeu Is on the Way to Work,” airing on the 18th and 25th (both Sundays), follows ninth-grade students facing their first career choices and their parents as they decide which high schools to attend. The program assesses the state of education in South Korea and considers the road ahead to a future society. Its central premise is to move beyond the country’s long-held formula that “success depends on academic pedigree” and explore the different paths to success people are seeking amid sweeping change.

Photo provided by SBS

In 2026, the so-called “Samsung-Hynix” boom triggered a seismic shift not only in South Korea’s economy but also in education. In particular, the issue of SK hynix employees with high school diplomas receiving performance bonuses in the 100-million-won range shocked many workers and raised a new question about career choices for students and parents. This goes beyond money: it has begun to upend the widespread belief that “a good university at all costs” or “a four-year degree, at least” guarantees a stable job and a high salary.

The advent of the “AI era” is accelerating these changes. As high-tech industries such as AI, semiconductors, secondary batteries and smart manufacturing grow, companies are seeking skilled workers with practical capabilities rather than academic pedigree. As “neo-blue-collar” workers, who bring expertise and technical skills to the fore, emerge as a new high-income workforce, the conviction that academic pedigree is no longer a sure ticket to success is also growing. With the paradigms of education and employment themselves changing, the program explores what, exactly, we must break to survive.

The four MCs joining this journey make for an interesting lineup. Moon Se-yoon, a father of a ninth-grade daughter, relates to career concerns from a parent’s practical perspective, while Lee Mi-joo, a vocational high school graduate, offers a fresh perspective through vivid personal experiences. Actor Lee Sang-yeob, who wrestled with his career direction before switching majors from business administration to theater and film, and So Seul-ji, a Sungkyunkwan University graduate who knows better than anyone what it means to go to university, will also join them, sharing in-depth perspectives from their own points of view.

SBS’s “Rewriting the Success Equation – Young Keukeu Is on the Way to Work” will air on Sundays, October 18 and 25, at 10:55 a.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.