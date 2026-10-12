Moon Geun-young Is Captivated, Too... ‘Our Ballad 2’ Gets Its First-Ever Performance Unanimously Chosen by All 150

Photo courtesy of SBS

Actress Moon Geun-young is completely captivated by the performance of a youthful contestant.

In the SBS mega-scale audition project ‘Our Ballad 2,’ airing on the 12th, a contestant among participants with an average age of 17.9 delivers a legendary performance, bringing the Top 100 listeners together with a fiery rock spirit.

The youthful-looking contestant who takes the stage that day chooses Maya’s 2006 song ‘Shout Myself,’ immediately capturing attention with deep emotion and powerful vocals. Top 100 listeners begin casting their votes before the first line is even finished, while their representatives watch the performance with looks of admiration.

As the song builds to its climax, Top 100 listeners including Roy Kim, Joo Woo-jae and Moon Geun-young leap to their feet and cheer enthusiastically. Roy Kim exclaims, “What a monster!” while Jung Seung-hwan is left speechless. Jung Jae-hyung, who sheds tears of emotion throughout the performance, shares his powerful impression, saying, “It was a performance that hit like a switch.”

Photo courtesy of SBS

Park Kyung-lim and Moon Geun-young even volunteer to be the contestant’s guardians, saying, “We’ll stock the refrigerator and clean, too,” sparking curiosity about the story behind it. Attention is focused on who this contestant is, having stirred not only the Top 100 listeners’ fandom but also their protective instincts.

Meanwhile, a fairy-tale author from ‘Finding Genius,’ who has set remarkable records by publishing 20 fairy tales and releasing 500 pieces of art, is drawing attention by throwing down the gauntlet on ‘Our Ballad 2.’ The contestant, who surprises everyone from the moment of arrival with an unconventional style, is said to show off an acoustic sensibility with Patti Kim’s ‘You, My Friend,’ fueling curiosity about whether they can make their mark in music as well as writing and art.

The SBS mega-scale audition project ‘Our Ballad 2,’ where viewers can discover a raw ballad gem chosen unanimously by 150 Top 100 listeners, airs tonight (the 12th) at 10 p.m. (

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.