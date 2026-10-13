AKMU’s concert that captivated 30,000 fans to be unveiled on Omniscient Interfering View

AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk (left) and Jamie K Lee. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jeong Bit] Footage of the concert by sibling duo AKMU (Lee Chan-hyuk and Jamie K Lee), which drew 30,000 fans, will be shown on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s Omniscient Interfering View.

According to Sportschosun, Lee Chan-hyuk and Jamie K Lee will appear together on MBC’s variety show Omniscient Interfering View (hereafter, Omniscient Interfering View).

The production team recently filmed AKMU’s solo concert and has also finished filming the duo’s daily lives. The team is currently discussing the specific broadcast schedule.

AKMU held a successful solo concert over three days, from the 9th to the 11th, at KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, Songpa, Seoul. Using a 360-degree circular stage, they connected with approximately 30,000 audience members and presented a diverse range of music and performances.

The concert was particularly meaningful as AKMU’s first solo show since leaving YG Entertainment, where they had spent many years, and founding their independent label, Center of Inspiration. They heated up the venue with around 30 songs, from tracks on their fourth full-length album, Flowering, released this year, to signature hits including “200%,” “Love Lee” and “How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love.”

Above all, AKMU moved freely around the 360-degree stage set up in the center of the venue, engaging closely with the audience. They paired the rich sound of a live band with varied stage production, while the audience responded with singing and dancing, building the energy in the venue. Expectations are high for how Omniscient Interfering View will capture the concert, which drew such an enthusiastic response.

The duo’s daily lives are also attracting interest, not just their performances. AKMU, a biological sibling duo who debuted in 2014, have won fans over not only with their distinctive musical world but also with their “real-life siblings” chemistry. Since they currently live under the same roof, viewers are also curious whether the show will reveal what cohabiting siblings’ daily life is like.

Jamie K Lee previously said that she began living with her older brother, Lee Chan-hyuk, at his suggestion. On tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, which aired in April, she revealed that she had gone through a difficult period in the past while cut off from the outside world. Lee Chan-hyuk explained that he suggested they live together because he wanted to help before his younger sister found herself in an even more difficult situation. Jamie K Lee later said that living with her older brother helped her recover her mental health.

From the performance that thrilled 30,000 fans to the siblings’ lives beyond music, attention is focused on what AKMU will show viewers on Omniscient Interfering View.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.