‘Tag Game’ PD: “I thought Lee Jun-su would just smile innocently and let the older cast members get the better of him... Thanks for betraying them”

Hyun Jung-wan, PD of Disney+’s ‘Tag Game.’ Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] PD Hyun Jung-wan discussed behind-the-scenes stories from the making of ‘Tag Game’ and the cast’s performances.

PD Hyun Jung-wan met with Sportschosun at a café in Jongno, Seoul, on the 13th and said, “I thought Lee Jun-su would just smile innocently and let the older men and women get the better of him, but I was grateful he betrayed them.”

First released on September 30, ‘Tag Game’ is an extreme-experience chase survival variety show that combines physical pursuits with a psychological battle to uncover the identity of the hidden tagger. Its 13 cast members include Hwang Jae-gyun, Pani Bottle, Kyung Soo-jin, Malwang, Jang Eun-sil, Park Ji-min, Kim Ddol-dol, Yang Da-il, Yuk Jun-seo, Ji Ji-won, Shin Ji-eun, Yoon Sang-hyun, and Lee Jun-su.

PD Hyun Jung-wan, who previously presented the ‘Bloody Game’ series, put the chase at the center of this production.

“I felt that if it were just a chase, there would only be one thing to watch. There needs to be a story or conflict, and I thought a little asymmetry was necessary for those situations to arise,” Hyun said. “Mafia games are fun in the first place, aren’t they? I thought it would be good if the hidden tagger’s presence became one of the narrative strands,” he explained.

He also described the production team’s reaction when Park Ji-min was selected as the tagger. “When Ms. Ji-min was chosen as the tagger, we all let out a collective sigh,” Hyun admitted.

Park Ji-min is also one of the cast members with a lot of interview footage in ‘Tag Game.’ Hyun commented, “When we choose interview clips, we end up selecting a lot of Jimin’s. Maybe because she’s an announcer, she seems to do it better.”

He added, “I tell Jimin that if she had appeared on a program like ‘Infinite Challenge’ 10 or 15 years ago, she might have done even better with her words. I also told her it was a shame,” praising Park Ji-min’s variety-show talent.

A still from ‘Tag Game.’ Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company

He also discussed the performances of the cast members, who came from a range of fields. Of former baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun, he said, “He understood survival games and had an appetite for them, and he’s physically strong, too.”

He said Lee Jun-su, known from ‘Dad! Where Are We Going?’, showed an unexpected side of himself. “It was really fun. I heard he’d watched a lot of survival shows. He said he wasn’t confident in his brainpower, but since this program involves running, he thought he’d be fine,” Hyun recounted.

He added, “I thought he’d just smile innocently and get taken in by the older men and women, but he betrayed them, too. Honestly, we on the production team were grateful. Since he’s an actor, his expressions were realistic, too.”

He also mentioned the scene in which Yoon Sang-hyun uncovered the hidden role in the ‘Dog and Wolf’ game. “I had high hopes from the start, but he didn’t find it until the first round was over, which took longer than I expected. So I was worried,” Hyun said. “In the end, I was glad to see that he had managed to do what he’d prepared for.”

A still from ‘Tag Game.’ Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company

However, not all the devices the production team had prepared were used. Hyun explained how unexpected developments arose during the game, saying, “There was also a device hidden underground for the ‘Cops and Robbers’ game, but it never made it into play. These things happen.”

He also shared the cast’s reactions after filming. “They all said they were grateful and had enjoyed themselves. There was a wedding not long after filming wrapped, and the cast members I met there said that filming had been so hard and exhausting at the time, but after about three months, they wanted to do it again,” Hyun said.

He said he respected the platform’s judgment about how to release the show. “I think it’s best to show everything at once, from beginning to end. Sometimes one episode comes out a week, and sometimes two,” Hyun said. “I work hard to make it, and if the platform says it prefers a certain release schedule, I trust it and leave the decision to them.”

Finally, he singled out the fierce finale as something to watch in the remaining episodes. “The final was truly intense. I think the people who deserved to make it through are the ones who did,” Hyun hinted, raising expectations.

‘Tag Game’ is released every Wednesday on Disney+.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.