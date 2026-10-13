'The Tag Game' PD: "Repeating myself? It's always a concern... Situations like Squid Game are what make survival shows compelling"

Hyun Jung-wan, PD of Disney+'s 'The Tag Game.' Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company Korea

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Hyun Jung-wan, the PD who followed the 'Bloody Game' series with 'The Tag Game,' opened up about concerns that survival variety shows might repeat themselves and about their appeal to a broad audience.

Hyun Jung-wan met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Jongno, Seoul, on the 13th. "I have a lot of concerns about the possibility of repeating myself," he said, adding, "The appeal of survival shows is watching situations like Squid Game."

'The Tag Game,' which premiered on September 30, is an extreme-experience survival variety show combining a physical chase with a psychological contest to uncover the identity of the hidden "it." The 13 cast members include Hwang Jae-gyun, Pani Bottle, Kyung Soo-jin, Malwang, Jang Eun-sil, Park Ji-min, Kim Ttolttol, Yang Da-il, Yuk Jun-seo, Ji Ji-won, Shin Ji-eun, Yoon Sang-hyun and Lee Jun-su.

Hyun Jung-wan, who previously presented the 'Bloody Game' series, put the chase at the center of this new show. As he sought to distinguish it from existing survival variety shows, he also spoke candidly about concerns that repeating similar genres could amount to repeating himself.

"I have a lot of concerns about that. I want to do what I'm good at, and I also wonder whether it's only natural to keep repeating what I know I can do," Hyun said. "I think that's something every PD worries about."

He continued, "There's fear when you try something new, and you wonder how people will respond. If you hear good things, I think that can help you grow." He thus pointed to both the pressure and the need to try new things.

He also shared his thoughts on the broad appeal of survival variety shows. "The dilemma is that you have to find some middle ground between hardcore fans and casual viewers," Hyun said. "It may feel stale to hardcore fans but fresh to casual viewers. I think finding that middle ground is important."

As for why survival variety shows continue to be loved, he pointed to the choices people make in extreme situations.

"The situation artificially forces people to make choices. In our lives, we almost never have to eliminate or exclude someone, but in survival shows, people are put in extreme situations," Hyun said. "Watching that is an experience we can't have in our everyday lives."

He added, "It's about watching situations like Squid Game. I think we're drawn in by wondering how real people would behave in a real situation," he said.

His ultimate goal as a director is "staying power." Hyun said, "Being a variety show PD seems like a profession with a short lifespan. Trends change with each era, so you have to keep analyzing them."

He added, "Survival shows were a genre that was almost nonexistent 10 years ago. I hope they last a long time," expressing his wish to keep bringing programs to audiences amid a changing broadcast landscape.

'The Tag Game' is released on Disney+ every Wednesday.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.