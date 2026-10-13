‘The Tag Game’ producer: “I want to do a dating show; a star like DEX has to emerge for a show to do well”

Producer Hyun Jung-wan of Disney+’s ‘The Tag Game.’ Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Company Korea

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Producer Hyun Jung-wan, who directed the ‘Bloody Game’ series and ‘The Tag Game,’ expressed his desire to work on a dating reality show.

Hyun Jung-wan met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Jongno, Seoul, on the 13th and said, “I’d like to do a dating show, too,” adding, “Survival shows do well when new faces like DEX become stars.”

First released on September 30, ‘The Tag Game’ is an extreme, immersive chase-survival variety show that combines physical pursuit with a psychological battle to uncover the identity of the hidden tagger. Its 13 contestants include Hwang Jae-gyun, Pani Bottle, Kyung Soo-jin, Malwang, Jang Eun-sil, Park Ji-min, Kim Ddol-dol, Yang Da-il, Yuk Jun-seo, Ji Ji-won, Shin Ji-eun, Yoon Sang-hyun, and Lee Jun-su.

Having previously brought audiences the ‘Bloody Game’ series, Hyun Jung-wan put the chase at the heart of this project. After producing a string of survival variety shows, he also expressed interest in trying a new genre.

When asked what genre he wanted to try, Hyun joked, “I want to do a dating show, but they won’t let me. I can’t do one because they won’t let me.”

He continued, “I do survival shows because they let me, and it’s a genre I like. I’m satisfied because I’m doing what I want,” explaining, “Dating shows and survival shows seem similar in that they both explore people’s inner selves.”

He also mentioned his friendship with producer Lee Jin-ju, who directed TVING’s ‘Transit Love.’ Hyun said, “I’m close with producer Lee Jin-ju, who made ‘Transit Love,’ and after watching that show, I thought, ‘Ah, I couldn’t do a dating show.’”

A still from ‘The Tag Game.’ Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Company

He also opened up about the challenge of finding new talent for survival variety shows. “As with DEX, shows do well when a new face becomes a star,” Hyun said, stressing the importance of the buzz generated by new contestants.

However, he noted that there are practical difficulties in building a show with only fresh faces. “No one has any expectations of a new face until they appear. Inevitably, there also need to be contestants viewers can trust and rely on. That seems to be what generates a lot of buzz,” Hyun said.

He added, “When we moved on to ‘The Tag Game’ after ‘Bloody Game’ ended, we were starting from a clean slate, so I thought we might be able to discover new talent,” explaining why they cast new contestants for the show.

He also discussed the challenge of allocating screen time among the contestants. Given the nature of survival shows, the story inevitably unfolds around those who win.

Hyun said, “Personally, I find it disappointing that the story centers on the winners,” adding, “I’m planning to make up for that with unreleased footage.”

‘The Tag Game’ is released on Disney+ every Wednesday.

Reporter Jung Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.