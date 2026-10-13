'The Tag Game' PD: “Next survival show? I’d like to cast Seungwoo Appa from 'The Community 2'”

Hyun Jung-wan, PD of Disney+’s 'The Tag Game'. Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Company Korea

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jeong Bit] Hyun Jung-wan, who brought viewers 'Bloody Game' and now 'The Tag Game,' named someone he would like to cast when he directs his next survival show.

Hyun Jung-wan met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Jongno, Seoul, on the 13th and said, “When I direct my next survival show, I’d like to cast Seungwoo Appa from 'The Community 2.'”

'The Tag Game,' which premiered on September 30, is an extreme, immersive chase-based survival variety show that combines physical pursuits with a psychological battle to uncover the identity of the hidden player who is “it.” Its 13 cast members include Hwang Jae-gyun, Pani Bottle, Kyung Soo-jin, Malwang, Jang Eun-sil, Park Ji-min, Kim Ttol-ttol, Yang Da-il, Yuk Jun-seo, Ji Ji-won, Shin Ji-eun, Yoon Sang-hyun, and Lee Jun-su.

Hyun Jung-wan, who previously brought viewers the 'Bloody Game' series, put the chase at the center of this show.

Asked about viewer responses that had stayed with him, Hyun said, “People send me a lot of screenshots. One response said, ‘Life as a PD is like a survival show.’”

When told that the process of taking on new genres and formats, rather than repeating similar programs, was itself a kind of survival, he agreed: “That’s right. In fact, our team does work pretty hardcore.”

He also responded positively to the recent emergence of survival variety shows in various formats. Programs like 'The Community,' which revolve around politics and social relationships, are expanding the scope of traditional survival variety shows.

“I actually think the changes in survival shows are good. The genre is expanding a lot, isn’t it? I think it can expand in all kinds of ways,” Hyun said with a nod.

“While working on 'Bloody Game,' I came across a lot of similar games. I also wondered whether new people could win when those who were already good kept doing well,” he said, sharing his concerns about the recurring dynamics of traditional survival variety shows.

He also noted, “'Bloody Game' had a format where contestants were eliminated by vote, and some people said eliminations were decided by politics rather than skill. Now it seems viewers are accepting that kind of format.”

He also mentioned 'The Community 2,' which premiered around the same time. Laughing, Hyun said, “I heard they were doing post-production differently on 'The Community 2,' so I was planning to binge-watch it, but I got spoiled.”

He also expressed particular interest in Seungwoo Appa, a cast member of 'The Community 2.' “I’d like to cast Seungwoo Appa. I found it compelling how his eyes lit up when someone had to be eliminated on 'The Community 2,'” he said, naming him as someone he would like to work with on a future survival show.

He also expressed amazement at how closely viewers analyze survival variety shows. “Wow, there are so many times I’m surprised they analyze things this deeply. I’m also amazed by what amateurs have made,” Hyun said, sharing his thoughts on viewers’ active analysis and responses.

'The Tag Game' is released on Disney+ every Wednesday.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.