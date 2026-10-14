Even the producer behind a hit-making phenomenon humbled by ratings in the 0% range... Nam Gyu-hong's new format 'Contract Marriage' gets a disappointing early report card

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Producer Nam Gyu-hong, who created the hit phenomenon I'm Solo, has devised a new format, but so far the numbers don't seem to be living up to expectations. Contract Marriage, which pairs an unconventional format that starts with marriage instead of dating with the return of buzzworthy cast members, has remained in the 0% range on each individual channel even in its third episode.

Contract Marriage, from KBS Joy and MBC Every1, is a marriage-simulation observational reality show in which men and women seeking marriage make a contract and live like a married couple to explore the meaning of marriage and the realities of partnership. It is the latest show from producer Nam Gyu-hong, who made Jjak and I'm Solo successful, and this time he has set out to examine not the start of dating but the 'essence of marriage.' Before the show aired, Producer Nam said, “The essence of marriage is love and food,” expressing his ambition to portray realistic relationships unlike those in conventional dating reality shows.

The format itself takes a fairly hard-line approach. The participants draw up contracts from the moment they first meet and live together in the same space like a married couple. They sleep in the same room, and the contract clauses cover living expenses, housework, and even rules for the couple. It takes the world of I'm Solo a step further, having participants experience 'life after marriage' first.

The cast, too, was selected with buzz in mind. The first couple featured Sang-cheol Kang Jeong-hwan from I'm Solo Season 16 and Young-sook Jeong Yu-jin from Season 28. But soon after Kang's appearance became known, past exposés about his private life and controversy over sexually explicit remarks resurfaced, prompting mixed reactions from viewers. Even before the show aired, critics asked, “Did they really have to bring him back?” Others questioned whether Producer Nam was once again using a controversial cast member as a way to generate buzz.

The criticism continued after the show began. In the first episode, some viewers criticized Kang Jeong-hwan's attitude while preparing a meal with Jeong Yu-jin and his views on children. The production team's intended raw portrayal of 'the reality of marriage' did generate buzz, but it also revived existing controversies about protecting cast members and editing choices.

In the third episode, which aired on the 12th, the conflicts became even more explicit.

Kang Jeong-hwan and Jeong Yu-jin drank while watching a movie, and even after Jeong Yu-jin fell asleep first, Kang continued drinking alone. He was then shown making a phone call while drunk, and Jeong Yu-jin opened up about her husband's drinking habits. A previously released preview had also featured a reaction along the lines of “That's a complete turnoff,” underscoring the tension between them.

The issue of 'cigarette smell' came up with another couple, Choi Jeong-hyeon and Jeong Min-hyeon. Jeong Min-hyeon confided that even the towels smelled strongly of cigarettes while they were living together. The two, who had been shown enjoying a sweet newlywed life, also ran up against the real-world obstacle of differing lifestyle habits.

From the production team's perspective, these are clearly scenes showing 'the reality of marriage.' As Producer Nam emphasized before the show aired, drinking, smoking, lifestyle habits, and attitudes toward money—which may not easily surface during dating—are shown clashing as soon as the participants start living together.

The problem is that buzz is not translating directly into ratings. The premiere recorded an average combined rating of 1.3% across the two channels and a per-minute peak of 1.6%. The production team called this a 'strong start' that topped the 1% mark, and the show also reached No. 1 on Netflix's 'Top 10 Series in Korea Today,' confirming audience interest.

But the picture is different when each channel is considered separately. Episodes 1 and 2 both stayed at around 0.6% on each of KBS Joy and MBC Every1, while episode 3 likewise failed to exceed 1% on either channel, recording 0.8% on KBS Joy and 0.4% on MBC Every1. All three episodes have had ratings in the 0% range.

Of course, the viewing environment should be taken into account, including the nature of cable channels, simultaneous scheduling, and the show's release on Netflix. Some analyses have noted that access to the live broadcast is limited because Contract Marriage is not available for real-time streaming on domestic OTT platforms. Still, online reactions were significant during the premiere, with viewers flocking to YouTube review livestreams.

Even so, given that this is a new show from producer Nam Gyu-hong, who made I'm Solo a long-running hit, its current report card is somewhat disappointing. It has included plenty of so-called 'dopamine' elements—from bold contract clauses and the return of popular I'm Solo cast members to sharing a bed on the first night and conflicts over drinking and smoking—but it has yet to turn them into a loyal audience.

In particular, Producer Nam has expanded the storylines of I'm Solo cast members into I Am SOLO: Love Forever and now Contract Marriage, broadening his own dating-reality-show universe another step. He came back swinging with a new format, but so far the results are a somewhat mixed report card: 'lots of buzz, but ratings in the 0% range.'

The key question is whether the show can hold viewers with 'the strength of the relationships' rather than 'controversy.' If it keeps repeating scenes of drunkenness, smoking, and clashes over lifestyle habits, questions about how it differs from the original I'm Solo may grow. On the other hand, there is still room for a rebound if the 'essence of marriage' emphasized by Producer Nam comes fully into view.

Attention is focused on whether producer Nam Gyu-hong will once again prove the formula for success in dating reality shows, or whether Contract Marriage will end as an experiment that leaves behind only buzz.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.