“They’re so cute—I’m glad I had them”... KCM’s three children are special helpers at KCM and Bang Ye-won’s wedding ('The Return of Superman')

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun] KCM’s three children, Su-yeon, Seo-yeon and Ha-on, are preparing a special gift for their parents’ wedding.

The 639th episode of KBS2’s The Return of Superman (“Shudol”), airing on the 14th, is titled “Together Every Day, Every Moment” and will feature highlights from KCM and Bang Ye-won’s moving wedding. A special gift from the couple’s three children is expected to make the joyful atmosphere even more festive.

KCM’s second daughter, Seo-yeon, and youngest son, Ha-on, catch everyone’s attention as they transform into adorable flower children for their mom and dad. Riding in a cute little car as a flower child, Ha-on brings broad smiles to the guests with his sparkling eyes and chubby cheeks, making him a sight worth capturing. Seo-yeon, who appears in a pure white dress looking like a fairy, pushes the car her younger brother is riding in and shows perfect stage manners, remembering to wave and smile at the guests. Their mother, Bang Ye-won, reportedly can’t hide her smile as she says, “They’re my children, but they’re so cute. I’m glad I had them.”

KCM’s eldest daughter, Su-yeon, then says, “Since this is my parents’ wedding ceremony after 15 years, I wanted to give them a meaningful gift,” and moves everyone by playing the processional music herself. The audience erupts in applause as KCM and Bang Ye-won walk down the aisle to the piano melody played by Su-yeon. Bang Ye-won was reportedly moved to tears as she shared her thoughts on the three children’s heartwarming efforts: “I didn’t know if we’d be able to have a wedding after having three children. But having the kids made it even more special.” The couple’s moving wedding and the meaningful gift prepared by KCM’s three children can be seen on the broadcast of The Return of Superman.

KBS2’s The Return of Superman airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.