‘I Am Solo’ Season 34: This time, a cast member’s parents face ‘debt allegations’... Exposé claims, “A’s parents were met with harsh abuse instead of repayment”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jo Min-jung] Since its early episodes, Season 34 of ‘I Am Solo’ has been beset by exposé-style posts about its cast members. After accounts describing Youngsook as a ‘queen bee’ in a running crew and claims about Youngchul’s attendance at work, allegations have now surfaced about a cast member’s parents and an unpaid debt.

On the 13th, a post titled ‘I Ran Into My Elementary School Classmate Who Took My Parents’ Money and Never Paid It Back (I Am Solo)’ appeared on an online community.

The writer, identified as A, said that although they do not usually watch reality shows, they spotted an elementary school classmate among the cast of Season 34 of ‘I Am Solo’ through a group chat with friends.

A said that memories of the past came to mind before any feeling of gladness. A said the cast member’s parents borrowed money from A’s parents about 20 years ago and have still not paid it back. A went on to allege that, when A was a child, A’s parents went to ask for the money but were met with harsh insults and abusive language instead of repayment. A said the incident caused the parents such distress that for a while they could not even sleep properly, and that they eventually gave up trying to get the money back and moved on.

However, A made clear that they did not know whether the cast member personally knew about their parents’ past. A also said getting the money back was not the goal. A wrote, “If you know about this, please sincerely apologize. One apology is enough,” adding, “If you didn’t know, I hope you find out now.”

For now, the truth of the matter has not been verified, as the post on the online community contains only A’s account.

Reactions on the community included, “This season too, there are more stories breaking outside the show than on it,” “Why do accounts about the past keep coming out?” and “The vetting of cast members is starting far too soon.”

There were also many calls for caution, including, “It’s excessive to hold a cast member responsible for their parents’ actions,” “Since this is an anonymous post with no evidence made public, verifying the facts should come first,” and “It’s dangerous to drag up the entire histories of people around them just because they’re appearing on a show.”

In particular, since the writer of this post explicitly said, “I don’t know whether the cast member personally knew about their parents’ actions,” some online commenters said that the individual’s responsibility should be considered separately from issues involving the parents’ generation.

This is not the first online controversy surrounding Season 34.

Earlier, shortly after the show aired, accounts from online users claiming they had previously been in a running crew with Youngsook emerged, drawing her into what became known as the ‘running crew queen bee’ controversy. Anonymous posts claiming, “I was in the same crew,” and “She acted like a queen bee” appeared one after another, but some cautioned that these were claims that had not been confirmed by the person concerned and should not simply be treated as fact.

Interest grew further as Youngsook’s behavior on the show also became part of the discussion. Youngsook, the youngest of eight sisters, appeared to struggle with kitchen tasks while preparing a meal, prompting some online commenters to bring up the earlier ‘queen bee’ accounts again.

Youngchul also drew attention from the very first episode for his handsome appearance, but after the show aired, a post appeared in an anonymous workplace community from someone suggesting they knew him. The writer also left a comment criticizing his attendance and work attitude, claiming to have worked on a different team in the same department.

After each season of ‘I Am Solo’ airs, details about cast members’ jobs and dating histories, along with accounts from people who know them, have quickly circulated and drawn attention. Season 34 is following the same pattern, with online exposés and accounts about the past attracting attention before the romantic storylines have really begun.

With the so-called ‘debt allegations’ now added to the posts about Youngsook and Youngchul, online discussion surrounding Season 34 is expected to continue for the time being.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.