“Though I felt down at times about dressing as a man”... Prickly Cat Im Si-wan and Handsome-Pretty Seol In-ah: This Pairing Is “Criminally Charming” (Full Story)

Photo: tvN

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] A “criminally charming” pairing of Im Si-wan, like a prickly cat, and Seol In-ah, both handsome and pretty, is coming to viewers’ screens.

An online press conference for tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “My Guilty Man” (written by Moon Su-jeong and directed by Park Dan-hee) was held on the afternoon of the 14th via TVING and Naver TV. Attending were Im Si-wan, who plays Yoon I-jun, the third-generation chaebol and next heir to Taegang Group; Seol In-ah, who plays Kang Jae-hee, a former special forces member turned detective who goes undercover as Yoon I-jun’s personal secretary; Kim Jung-hyun, who plays Kim Si-hyeon, Yoon I-jun’s close friend and a lawyer on Taegang Group’s legal team; Yeonwoo, who plays Lee Hye-jeong, secretary to the chairman of Taegang Group; and director Park Dan-hee.

“My Guilty Man” is a drama about a close-quarters, thrilling romance between an arrogant third-generation chaebol named a murder suspect and a former special forces member who goes undercover as his personal secretary. The drama is expected to entertain viewers with the taut tension of an investigation in which the two suspect and remain wary of each other, alongside a romance that gradually draws them together as their relationship grows closer.

In particular, Im Si-wan, who leads “My Guilty Man,” is set to deliver a nuanced psychological performance as Yoon I-jun, a third-generation chaebol who appears perfect on the outside but harbors a secret. Seol In-ah, meanwhile, goes undercover as Yoon I-jun’s secretary—even dressing as a man—to uncover the truth behind the case. Her striking look as a male secretary has captured attention and raised anticipation.

Photo: tvN

Photo: tvN

Im Si-wan made the room laugh when he said, “Of all the projects I’ve worked on so far, this was filmed in the most comfortable environment.” He said, “He’s a character who comes across like a prickly cat. I tried to focus on his past, and I think a slight deviation in that regard is what made him the prickly cat he is now. I think I’ll be able to show a side of chaebol that’s different from what we know. I tried to portray the character in a varied and multifaceted way.”

He recalled, “It was a project that all the staff worked on together with passion. The director was young, and the staff were young and had a great feel for things. We came together and thought about how to make it well. That made the whole process so enjoyable.”

Seol In-ah, who took on the male disguise, said, “I got a haircut for the role. It felt unfamiliar, but it was a good opportunity because I felt like I’d seen another side of myself as Seol In-ah.” She added, “I practiced a lot. I put a great deal of effort into everything from the way I spoke to the way I walked.”

Everyone exclaimed, “It’s handsome and pretty at the same time!” Im Si-wan, in particular, praised her, saying, “She’d only had her hair cut, but I already felt like Kang Jae-hee was walking toward me.”

Seol In-ah confessed, “After getting my hair cut for the male disguise, I did feel down at first when I looked in the mirror, since I’m a woman. But as I immersed myself in the character, I stopped making an issue of the short hair.”

Speaking about the action scenes, she also shared her challenges: “It was a project with a lot of action. First of all, the character was physically trained. I tried to focus on making her look skillful.” Director Park Dan-hee praised her, saying, “The martial arts director said, ‘I don’t think she’ll be able to do this move,’ but Seol In-ah did it so well. After that, all the action scenes were changed to feature more polished action.”

Photo: tvN

Asked about the chemistry that moves between bromance and romance, Im Si-wan replied, “I think this is my first time approaching bromance so directly. I’ve also thought about bromance in depth indirectly, and I once worked on a project in which veteran actor Seol Kyung-gu loved me passionately—The Merciless—and that brought him to mind.” Seol In-ah said, “Our back-and-forth was so good. I hope people will see it as romance rather than bromance.”

Photo: tvN

Kim Jung-hyun said he was looking forward to the drama, saying, “I watch dramas to relieve stress, and this was a project we enjoyed filming on set, too. It’s not difficult to follow, and it gently draws you in. It’s something you can watch comfortably and at ease, and it has just the right amount of excitement. I think it’ll offer at least a little comfort on Mondays.”

Yeonwoo smiled and said, “She may seem cold on the outside, but there are soft spots within. I hope viewers will notice those little glimpses.”

Director Park Dan-hee said, “The story begins when a character named Kang Jae-hee goes undercover. It’s a project that has to handle a range of genres, from thriller and romance to comedy and action. I wanted to focus on how the four characters love and tend to one another’s wounds amid events spanning all these genres.”

He expressed his gratitude, saying, “The reason you should watch this drama is the four actors. They’ve worked so hard that it makes me even more nervous. Seol In-ah did such a great job with the action, and I trusted her with it. One day, she was badly injured while doing an action scene and went to the emergency room, but she came back within an hour and saw the scene through to the end. I was truly grateful.”

Photo: tvN

“My Guilty Man,” based on the web novel “Why Don’t You Know I’m a Woman?” by writers Lee Ah-hyun and Ryu Do-ha, stars Im Si-wan, Seol In-ah, Kim Jung-hyun and Yeonwoo. The screenplay is by Moon Su-jeong, and Park Dan-hee, director of “Your Taste,” is at the helm. It premieres on the 19th at 8:50 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.