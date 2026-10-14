‘Sullaegame’ Producer Hyun Jung-wan: “I worry a lot about repeating myself”... Directors, too, are in a survival game (Full story)

‘Sullaegame’ producer Hyun Jung-wan for Disney+. Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

Some people betray others; some are eliminated. Even Hyun Jung-wan, the producer who designs fierce survival games, faces a survival challenge he cannot avoid: making it as a director who must continually prove he can deliver something new and entertaining.

After emerging as a dark horse among survival-show directors with the ‘Bloody Game’ series, Hyun is now making a new move with Disney+’s ‘Sullaegame.’ His real survival game has begun again, this time off camera.

First released on September 30, ‘Sullaegame’ is an extreme, immersive chase-survival variety show that combines physical pursuit with a psychological game of uncovering the identity of the hidden tagger. Its 13 cast members include Hwang Jae-gyun, Pani Bottle, Kyung Soo-jin, Malwang, Jang Eun-sil, Park Ji-min, Kim Ttolttol, Yang Da-il, Yuk Jun-seo, Ji Ji-won, Shin Ji-eun, Yoon Sang-hyun and Lee Jun-soo.

A still from ‘Sullaegame.’ Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company

“I felt that if we focused only on the chase, there would be just one thing to watch. There needs to be a story or a conflict, and I thought those situations arise when there’s a slight asymmetry,” Hyun explained. “A mafia game is fun at its core, isn’t it? I thought it would be good if the hidden tagger became one of the story’s central elements.”

He also described the production team’s reaction when Park Ji-min was chosen as the tagger. “When Ji-min was picked, we all let out a sigh,” Hyun said, revealing that they had worried the veteran of survival shows might draw viewers’ suspicions by becoming the tagger.

At the same time, he praised Park Ji-min’s talent for variety shows. “When I’m choosing interview segments, I often end up picking Ji-min’s. Maybe because she’s an announcer, she seems to be especially good at it,” he said. “I tell Ji-min that if she’d appeared on a show like ‘Infinite Challenge’ 10 or 15 years ago, she might have become even more successful. I also said it was a shame.”

The surprise standout was Lee Jun-soo, who grew from a young boy on ‘Dad! Where Are We Going?’ into an actor. “He said he wasn’t confident about the mind games but was fine with running, and then he betrayed his older castmates with a bright smile. Honestly, we were grateful from the production team’s perspective. Since he’s an actor, his expressions felt real,” Hyun said with a laugh.

A still from ‘Sullaegame.’ Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company

He also discussed the scene in which Yoon Sang-hyun uncovered the hidden role in the ‘Dog and Wolf’ game. “I’d been really looking forward to it from the start, but he hadn’t found it by the end of the first round, later than I expected. So I was worried,” Hyun said. “I was glad that he ultimately pulled off what we’d prepared.”

However, not all the devices prepared by the production team made it into play. “There was also a device hidden underground in the ‘Cops and Robbers’ game, but that fell through. These things happen,” Hyun said, describing an unexpected turn during the actual game.

He also shared how the cast reacted after filming. “They all said they were grateful and had a good time. There was a wedding not long after filming wrapped, and I met some of the cast there. They said that filming had been so tough and exhausting, but after about three months, they wanted to do it again,” Hyun said.

He had also wrestled with how to allocate screen time, a particular challenge for survival shows. “The story tends to focus on the people who win, which personally leaves me feeling there’s something missing,” Hyun admitted. “I’m planning to address that with unreleased footage.”

As for what to watch for in the remaining episodes, he pointed to the final. “The final was incredibly intense. I think the people who deserved to make it through are the ones who made it through,” Hyun hinted.

A still from ‘Sullaegame.’ Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company

Meanwhile, the success of ‘Bloody Game’ brought with it the label of “self-repetition” and the dilemma of walking a tightrope between hardcore fans and casual viewers.

“I think about that a lot. I want to do what I’m good at, and I also wonder if it’s only natural to keep doing what I know how to do,” Hyun admitted. “I think it’s something every producer wrestles with.”

He added, “There’s fear when you try something new, and you’re curious about how people will respond. I think you can also grow when you hear good things.”

Even so, Hyun has a clear reason for sticking with survival shows that delve into the depths of human nature.

“The setup artificially forces people to make choices. In our lives, we almost never have to eliminate or exclude someone, but survival shows put people in extreme situations,” Hyun said. “Watching that is an experience we can’t have in our everyday lives.”

He continued, “It’s like watching a situation from ‘Squid Game.’ I think we get really absorbed in wondering how real people would behave in a real situation.”

He also reacted positively to the emergence of diverse kinds of survival variety shows, including ‘The Community,’ which centers on politics and social relationships, and so-called “liberal-arts survival” shows.

“The changes in survival shows are good, actually. The genre is expanding a lot, isn’t it?” Hyun said. “I think it can expand in all kinds of directions.”

He also pointed to the recurring format of existing survival shows. “When I worked on ‘Bloody Game,’ there were a lot of similar games. I also wondered whether new people could win when the people who were already good kept doing well,” he said.

He nodded as he added, “In ‘Bloody Game,’ there was a way to eliminate people through voting, and some viewers said eliminations were decided by politics rather than ability. It seems viewers are accepting that kind of format now.”

He singled out cooking creator Seungwoo Appa as a promising new survival-show contestant. Referring to the recently released ‘The Community 2,’ he said, “The way his eyes lit up when someone had to be eliminated was really compelling. I’d definitely like to cast him,” making no secret of his eagerness.

Hyun nodded in response to viewers saying that he “works as a producer as if he were in a survival show,” agreeing that “the whole team really does work hardcore.” But he also revealed a surprising side of himself.

“Honestly, I really want to do a dating reality show, but nobody will let me,” he said with a laugh. “I watched the work of my close friend, producer Lee Jin-ju of ‘Transit Love,’ and thought, ‘I couldn’t do that.’ Still, I think survival shows and dating shows are similar because they both ultimately look into people’s inner lives.”

The most important goal Hyun has as a director is to “last a long time.” After designing survival games for others, he is now thinking about his own survival as a director. His survival game is not over yet.

“Being a variety-show producer doesn’t seem like a career with much longevity. Trends change with each era, so you have to keep analyzing them. Survival shows were a genre that barely existed 10 years ago. I hope I can keep doing this for a long time.”

Jeong Bit, Reporter | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.