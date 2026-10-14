'My Guilty Man' Im Siwan: “The most comfortable environment of any project I’ve worked on... he’s the very definition of a feisty cat”

Photo: tvN

Actor Im Siwan said, “Of all the projects I’ve worked on so far, this was filmed in the most comfortable environment.”

An online production presentation for tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama 'My Guilty Man' (written by Moon Su-jeong and directed by Park Dan-hee) was held on the afternoon of the 14th via TVING and Naver TV. Attending the event were Im Siwan, who plays Yoon I-jun, the next heir to Taegang Group and a third-generation chaebol; Seol In-ah, who plays Kang Jae-hui, a detective with a special forces background who goes undercover as Yoon I-jun’s executive secretary; Kim Jung-hyun, who plays Kim Si-hyeon, Yoon I-jun’s close friend and a lawyer on Taegang Group’s legal team; Yeonwoo, who plays Lee Hye-jeong, the Taegang Group chairman’s secretary; and director Park Dan-hee.

Im Siwan revealed that day, “Of all the projects I’ve worked on so far, this was filmed in the most comfortable environment,” drawing laughter from the room. He added, “He’s a character who comes across as a feisty cat. I tried to focus on his past, and I think a slight off-kilter quality in that respect made him the feisty cat he is today. I think we’ll be able to show a side of him that’s different from the image of chaebol families we’re familiar with. I tried to portray the character in varied and colorful ways.”

'My Guilty Man,' based on the web novel 'Why Don’t You Know I’m a Woman?' by Lee Ah-hyun and Ryu Do-ha, is a drama about a close-quarters thriller romance between an arrogant third-generation chaebol heir named as a murder suspect and a detective with a special forces background who goes undercover as his executive secretary. Im Siwan, Seol In-ah, Kim Jung-hyun and Yeonwoo star in the drama, written by Moon Su-jeong and directed by Park Dan-hee, director of 'Your Taste.' It premieres on the 19th at 8:50 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.