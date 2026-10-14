‘Irresistibly Charming’ Seol In-ah: “I Felt Down When I Looked in the Mirror After Getting a Masculine Haircut”

Photo: tvN

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Seol In-ah said, “I felt depressed at first after getting a haircut for my male disguise.”

An online press conference for tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama *My Guilty Human* (written by Moon Su-jeong, directed by Park Dan-hee) was held on the afternoon of the 14th via TVING and Naver TV. Attending were Im Si-wan, who plays Yoon I-jun, heir apparent to Taegang Group and a third-generation chaebol; Seol In-ah, who plays Kang Jae-hee, a detective with a special forces background who infiltrates as Yoon I-jun’s executive secretary; Kim Jung-hyun, who plays Kim Si-hyeon, Yoon I-jun’s close friend and a lawyer on Taegang Group’s legal team; Yeonwoo, who plays Lee Hye-jeong, secretary to the chairman of Taegang Group; and director Park Dan-hee.

Seol In-ah, who took on a male disguise, said, “I got a haircut for the role. It felt unfamiliar, but it also seemed like a good opportunity to see another side of Seol In-ah.” She added, “I practiced a lot. I put a great deal of effort into everything from my way of speaking to the way I walk.”

Everyone marveled, calling her “handsome and pretty.” Im Si-wan, in particular, lavished praise on her, saying, “She’d only had her hair cut, but it already felt like Kang Jae-hee was walking toward me.”

Seol In-ah confessed, “After I got my hair cut for the male disguise, I did feel down at first when I looked in the mirror, since I am a woman. But as I immersed myself in the character, I stopped attaching significance to the short haircut.”

Based on the web novel *Why Don’t You Know I’m a Woman?* by Lee Ah-hyun and Ryu Do-ha, *My Guilty Human* is a drama about a close-quarters thriller romance between an arrogant third-generation chaebol named as a murder suspect and a detective with a special forces background who infiltrates as his executive secretary. It stars Im Si-wan, Seol In-ah, Kim Jung-hyun and Yeonwoo. Moon Su-jeong wrote the script, and Park Dan-hee, who directed *Your Taste*, is directing the series. It premieres at 8:50 p.m. on the 19th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.