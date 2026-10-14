‘Guilty Human’ Im Si-wan: “Seol Kyung-gu came to mind while filming a bromance with Seol In-ah”

Photo: tvN

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Im Si-wan said, “While filming a bromance with Seol In-ah, Seol Kyung-gu came to mind.”

An online press conference for tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama ‘My Guilty Human’ (written by Moon Su-jeong, directed by Park Dan-hee) was held on the afternoon of the 14th via TVING and Naver TV. Attending were Im Si-wan, who plays Yoon I-jun, the heir apparent to Taegang Group and a third-generation chaebol; Seol In-ah, who plays Kang Jae-hee, a former special forces soldier turned detective who infiltrates the company as Yoon I-jun’s executive secretary; Kim Jung-hyun, who plays Kim Si-hyun, Yoon I-jun’s close friend and a lawyer on Taegang Group’s legal team; Yeon-woo, who plays Lee Hye-jung, secretary to the chairman of Taegang Group; and director Park Dan-hee.

Asked about the chemistry that moves between bromance and romance, Im Si-wan replied, “I think this is my first time approaching bromance directly. I’ve also thought about it in depth indirectly, and I once worked on a project in which senior actor Seol Kyung-gu loved me passionately (‘The Merciless’), so he came to mind then, too.” Seol In-ah said, “Our back-and-forth was so good. I hope people will see it as a romance rather than a bromance.”

Based on the web novel ‘Why Don’t You Know I’m a Woman?’ by Lee Ah-hyun and Ryu Do-ha, ‘My Guilty Human’ is a drama about a close-proximity thriller romance between an arrogant third-generation chaebol heir named as a murder suspect and a former special forces soldier turned detective who infiltrates as his executive secretary. Im Si-wan, Seol In-ah, Kim Jung-hyun and Yeon-woo star. Moon Su-jeong wrote the screenplay, and Park Dan-hee, director of ‘Your Taste,’ directs. The series premieres on the 19th at 8:50 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.