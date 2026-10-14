‘The Community 2’ even surpassed dramas, ending on a high note atop the combined buzz rankings

Photo courtesy of Wavve

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Wavve’s ‘The Community 2: The Invisible Hand’ came to an end with a twist ending, also claiming the No. 1 spot in combined buzz rankings for TV-OTT dramas and non-dramas.

Wavve original ‘The Community 2: The Invisible Hand’ (produced by Most267; hereafter ‘The Community 2’) ranked No. 1 across all genres in weekly viewing hours on Wavve during its release. It also ranked among the top performers in the metric for driving new paid subscriptions for six consecutive weeks, starting with its first week.

In Good Data Corporation’s FUNdex buzz survey, it ranked No. 1 in the TV-OTT non-drama category three times in total: in the third week of September, the first week of October, and the week it ended. In particular, in the second week of October, it topped the combined buzz rankings for TV-OTT dramas and non-dramas.

In the finale, released on the 9th, Luna (Park Se-seung) of the Gold Team won outright after a fierce battle of wits. Even with a majority alliance in place, Luna claimed the final prize money alone, delivering a twist ending.

After the series ends, a special episode in which the cast share behind-the-scenes stories from filming will be released. The behind-the-scenes talk special, coming out on the 16th, will feature the nine final survivors: Baul (Nucks), Rea (Shin Hye-won), Luna (Park Se-seung), Donkey (Park Cheol-hyeon), Maillard (Seungwoo Appa), Pete (Lee Su-min), Lee Jaha (Lee Jae-yong), Siseon (Lee Han), and Vector (Jeong Jae-ho).

They will share strategies used by each team that were not revealed on the show, key moments when decisions were made, and behind-the-scenes stories from the two battles. They will also revisit scenes that drew particular attention, reveal how they felt at the time and share behind-the-scenes details, and talk about their impressions of completing the survival competition.

The ‘The Community 2’ behind-the-scenes talk special will be released on Wavve at 11 a.m. on the 16th. Episodes 1 through 10 of the main series are also available to watch on Wavve.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.