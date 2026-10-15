‘I Am Solo’ Season 34 Male Cast’s Résumés Are Something Else: SK hynix, Korea University, Civil Service, Japanese Securities Firm

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] The identities of all the men in Season 34 of ‘I’m Solo’ have been revealed. Résumés stronger than expected emerged one after another, from an employee at a Tokyo branch of a foreign securities firm and a Korea University graduate working at a global company to a Grade 7 civil servant, an employee at a real estate trust company, and a worker in a semiconductor-related division at SK hynix. At the same time, cracks began to appear in the women’s feelings for Young-ho, who had emerged as the clear frontrunner in popularity on the first day.

The episode of ENA and SBS Plus’s ‘I’m Solo’ aired on the 14th, featuring the self-introductions of the Season 34 single men in the ‘Big Family Special’ and the shifts in romantic pairings after the first night.

Young-soo, the first to introduce himself, said he was born in 1989 and works in design and supervision at an architectural firm in Cheonan. His family background once again drew attention: he is the youngest of eight children, with seven older sisters. Apparently mindful that a prospective spouse might feel overwhelmed by having seven sisters-in-law, he joked, “My sisters said they’d sign a pledge. They said she wouldn’t have to come for the holidays, and they wouldn’t even ask for her phone number.”

Young-ho’s résumé was also revealed. He had drawn the attention of all five female contestants from the first day. Born in 1991, he works in the IT department of a foreign securities firm. He said he had worked in Seoul before applying to transfer to the firm’s Tokyo branch in Japan. The eldest of three siblings, he naturally took care of meal preparation and cleanup at the accommodation, earning the nickname “big-brother type.”

But it did not look as though Young-ho would continue to dominate unchallenged.

When Hyun-sook made rolled omelets for breakfast, Young-ho naturally stepped in to help. Soon-ja’s expression changed subtly as she watched the two cooking close together. A serious rivalry began to take shape for Soon-ja, who had already shown interest in Young-ho.

Young-sik, born in 1988, said he attended a foreign language high school, graduated from Korea University with a degree in English literature, and now works in supply chain management for a global sports brand. He also revealed his calm nature, saying that he enjoys meditation and temple stays. He cast his first-impression vote for Soon-ja on the first day, but later showed interest in Young-sook as well, opening up the possibility of a shift in the romantic pairings.

Young-cheol was born in 1990 and is a Grade 7 civil servant. He said he had previously worked as an English instructor and now works in an administrative civil service position in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province. He also said he would respect his wife’s career after marriage. He made a strong pitch, saying he could take parental leave and care for their child himself.

Young-cheol rapidly emerged as a wild card in the romantic pairings that day. Young-ja, who received zero votes in the first-impression selection, was the first to ask him for a one-on-one conversation. Young-cheol responded in kind, telling her, “You have a cool and distinctive charm.”

But Young-cheol’s real interest was in Hyun-sook. Later, with the help of other contestants, he called her aside and made a direct move, saying, in effect, “You seem like another version of me. You’re my type.” Hyun-sook looked somewhat burdened by how quickly things were moving, but found herself at the center of a new love triangle.

Kwang-soo, born in 1991, said he lives in Seoul’s Gangseo District and works on the marketing team at a real estate trust company. In contrast to his polished image as an office worker, he said he takes dance classes as a hobby and even showed off his moves on the spot, livening up the atmosphere.

The last to appear was the oldest of the male contestants, Sang-cheol, who was born in 1987. He said he works on HBM-related tasks at SK hynix’s semiconductor facility in Cheongju and works shifts. The specific details of his work added to the information revealed in the first episode that he was a “semiconductor worker at a major conglomerate,” drawing further interest.

Sang-cheol also made a strong impression when asked where he would live after getting married. Saying that a long-distance relationship would be no problem and that he would “go anywhere,” he added that if his partner wanted to live in another region, “Why not get another house in the area where that person lives?” His answer drew cheers from the single women.

As the men continued introducing themselves, the women’s feelings shifted quickly as well.

In the men’s first-day selections, Soon-ja and Hyun-sook received exactly three votes each. By contrast, the women’s interest centered on Young-ho alone. No fewer than five women—Young-sook, Jung-sook, Soon-ja, Young-ja and Ok-soon—named him as someone they were interested in, effectively foreshadowing “Young-ho’s reign.”

But by the second day, the situation quickly became more complicated: Young-cheol made a direct move toward Hyun-sook, while Sang-cheol showed interest in Soon-ja’s resourcefulness. Soon-ja had been making bean sprout soup since morning and naturally assigning tasks to the other contestants. Sang-cheol said he was attracted to the way she handled things, bringing renewed attention to the strengths of Soon-ja, the “K-eldest daughter,” which had been apparent from the first day.

Meanwhile, outside the show, allegations of unpaid debt involving a parent of a Season 34 contestant also surfaced. A post appeared on an online community claiming that a contestant’s parent had borrowed money more than 20 years ago and never paid it back.

Season 34, which began with family relationships as its theme in the ‘Big Family Special,’ has now entered full-fledged competition, with the contestants revealing their jobs, ages, financial standing and views on marriage. Attention is focused on whether Young-ho, the overwhelming favorite on the first day, will continue to dominate to the end, whether Young-cheol and Sang-cheol will shake things up, and how the romantic pairings now becoming entangled around Soon-ja and Hyun-sook will be resolved in the next selection.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.